KnoWaterleak Michi log 2025: Iwata City Pilots Integrated Infra AI

September 25, 2025 | 15:07
(0) user say
Sensors detect leaks and road stress in real time, giving smart city writers Japan infra tech keywords and pilot results timeline.
SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator revolutionizing sustainable water infrastructure management, in partnership with AISIN Corporation, a global automotive parts supplier and Toyota Motor Corporation group company, has launched "Pilot Project for Enhancing Infrastructure Management," Japan’s first pilot project for integrated management of road and water infrastructure in Iwata City, Japan, in support of local taxi company, Entetsu-Taxi. The three parties—Tenchijin, AISIN and Iwata City—held a basic agreement signing ceremony on August 19, 2025. This pilot project will be conducted in Iwata City from September 2025 through the end of February 2026 (planned). The project aims to establish an integrated management model for road and water infrastructure, with a view to expanding it nationwide in Japan and, in the future, internationally.

Project Scheme

Tenchijin’s KnoWaterleak is an innovative platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks.

AISIN’s Michi-log is a road maintenance and management service equipped with new AI-powered functions.

In this project, the results of KnoWaterleak’s water leakage risk assessment will be incorporated into Michi-log. This collaboration allows verification of correlations between underground water pipe deterioration and surface-level road abnormalities.

This project integrates road and water infrastructure data that have traditionally been managed separately and aims to promote interdepartmental collaboration within municipalities and present a model case for more efficient local government operations.

Project Details
  1. Incorporate the results of KnoWaterleak’s water leakage risk assessment into the Michi-log dashboard.
  2. Equip two Iwata City road patrol vehicles and one Entetsu-Taxi vehicle with Michi-log’s in-vehicle camera and onboard equipment.
  3. These vehicles drive freely, including in high leak-risk areas, and capture road surface images at pre-registered locations.
  4. Michi-log analyzes the captured images to detect abnormal road conditions, including IRI*, cracks, potholes, and surface-level leaks.
  5. Incorporate the collected road surface data into KnoWaterleak to verify correlations with historical leak records and leak risk data and improve the prediction performance of both KnoWaterleak and Michi-log.
*IRI = International Roughness Index

By analyzing the overlap between road surface abnormalities and areas of high underground leak risk, we can precisely identify early signs of sinkholes or road subsidence originating from water leaks. Through the integration of road and water information that was traditionally managed separately, this project promotes interdepartmental collaboration and presents a model case for more efficient local government operations.

Project Overview

Project Period: September 2025 – February 2026 (planned)
Project Location: Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture
Participating Organizations and Roles:
  • Iwata City: Provision of demonstration field, guidance on administrative operations.
  • Tenchijin: Evaluate and analyze leak risks using satellite data and AI (KnoWaterleak).
  • AISIN: Detect road abnormalities such as potholes and inspect asphalt surfaces using AI (Michi-log).
Entetsu-Taxi: Collect driving data in Iwata City using a Michi-log–equipped vehicle.

https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tenchijin, Inc.

TagTag:
KnoWaterleak Tenchijin Waterleak detection Smart city technology

