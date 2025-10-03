Tenchijin Malaysia Water Convention 2025: Leak Detection Tech Takes Stage

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator transforming sustainable water infrastructure management, is going to participate in the Malaysia International Water Convention (MIWC) 2025, which will be held from October 14 to 16, 2025, at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.The Malaysia International Water Convention (MIWC) 2025 is an event focused on water sector transformation, innovation, and sustainable solutions. Aligned with Malaysia’s Water Sector Transformation 2040 (WST2040), the convention will bring together over 3,000 industry professionals, policymakers, and experts from more than 30 countries to discuss emerging technologies, policy reforms, and best practices. MIWC 2025 will feature a conference, exhibition, workshops, and technical tours, and its theme is “Harnessing Water Potential: Empowering Opportunities, Technology, and Innovations.”Tenchijin will showcase “KnoWaterleak,” our water leakage assessment and management platform, at the exhibition booth. Additionally, Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development, will deliver a presentation at the conference on sustainable water management solutions.Event Overview■ Event: The Malaysia International Water Convention 2025■Organizer: The Malaysian Water Association (MWA), PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd■Date: October 14 to 16, 2025■ Venue: World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur (No. 41 Jalan Tun Ismail 50480Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.)■ Event URL: https://www.miwc.techTenchijin’s Exhibition■Exhibition Date: October 14 to 16, 2025■Tenchijin’s Booth Location: C11■Exhibition URL: https://www.miwc.tech/exhibitions/Tenchijin’s Presentation at Conference■Date: October 15, 2025, 4:00 pm■ Venue: Room 3■Speaker: Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development■ Theme: “Beneath the Surface: How Satellites and AI Are Revolutionizing Water Pipeline Maintenance”Yohei Nishiyama—VP of Business Development, Tenchijin Inc. | JapanWe are looking forward to participating in the Malaysia International Water Convention (MIWC) 2025, where we will showcase KnoWaterleak, deliver a presentation, and engage with industry leaders and policymakers. This year, we are honored to have been directly invited to speak at the conference, and we take pride in having the opportunity to realize this occasion.Malaysia faces significant challenges with high non-revenue water (NRW), particularly in rural areas. The government has established the Water Sector Transformation 2040 (WST2040) to achieve long-term improvements in water infrastructure, and we believe KnoWaterleak can play an important role in supporting these efforts.Through exchanging knowledge and learning from global best practices, we aim to contribute to the development of more sustainable and resilient water management solutions.https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

