Telix appoints David Gill as non-executive director

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces the appointment of David Gill as a Non-Executive Director (NED), as part of Board expansion and succession planning. The appointment is effective May 11, 2026[1]. Mr. Gill is expected to be appointed as Chair in due course, succeeding Dr. Mark Nelson who will remain on the Board as a NED.

Gill is a life sciences executive with over 35 years' experience in senior general management and financial leadership roles across commercial and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical (including radiopharmaceuticals) and medical device companies. He currently serves on the boards of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), Allucent LLC, Bridge to Life Ltd, RapidPulse Inc. and huMannity Medtec (formerly Alfred Mann Foundation), and was until recently a board member of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB), Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP), Alpha Source Inc, Healthtronics, Inc, and Perimetrics, LLC.

Gill brings deep expertise in capital markets, scaling businesses, governance and corporate turn-around strategy and has served as Chief Financial Officer or President of multiple publicly traded companies, including EndoChoice Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GI, acquired by Boston Scientific), INC Research (NASDAQ: INCR, now Syneos Health), and CTI Molecular Imaging (NASDAQ: CTMI, acquired by Siemens). He holds a B.S. in Accounting from Wake Forest University and an MBA from Emory University.

Telix Interim Chair, Mark Nelson, commented, "We are pleased to welcome David to the Board, where his strong financial expertise and deep knowledge of U.S. capital markets will be highly valuable. We intend to further strengthen the Board through additional appointments aligned with our growth trajectory and governance needs as a dual-listed company."