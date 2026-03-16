Telix resubmits brain cancer imaging drug application to FDA

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces the resubmission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TLX101-Px, (Pixclara®[1], Floretyrosine F 18 or 18F-FET), an investigational PET[2] imaging agent for the characterization of recurrent or progressive glioma (brain cancer) from treatment related changes in both adult and pediatric patients.

Telix has resubmitted the NDA with the additional data requested by the FDA. The Company believes, based on the Type A meeting and ongoing consultation with the FDA, that the additional data and statistical analysis, along with the primary data set provided in the original submission, appropriately addresses the Complete Response Letter[3].

Given the potential to address significant unmet medical need, TLX101-Px has been granted Orphan Drug[4] and Fast Track[5] designations by the FDA. PET imaging with 18F-FET is already included in international clinical practice guidelines for the imaging of gliomas[6], however there is currently no FDA-approved targeted amino acid PET agent for adult and pediatric brain cancer imaging commercially available in the U.S.

Dr. David N. Cade, Telix Group Chief Medical Officer, said, "We appreciate the FDA's recognition of the critical unmet need to improve the diagnosis and management of glioma, particularly in the post-treatment setting. Our resubmission is supported by an extensive and compelling data set – particularly so for an orphan indication. We are grateful to our global clinical collaborators, who share our commitment to ensuring patients in the U.S. can benefit from this important patient management tool."

Maggie Haynes, Executive Director, Head for the Cure Foundation, added: "Our community is encouraged by the FDA's ongoing engagement and guidance to the sponsor and support for the Expanded Access Program for TLX101-Px. We are hopeful of an expedited review, so this important and proven imaging option can become available to those who urgently need it."