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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Telix prices and upsizes $600 million convertible bond offering

April 15, 2026 | 09:15
(0) user say
The Australian radiopharmaceutical company completed a larger-than-planned debt offering following strong investor demand for the equity-linked securities.

MELBOURNE, Australia and Indianapolis, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX) ("Telix") is pleased to announce that it has successfully priced and upsized its 1.50 per cent convertible notes due 2031 to be issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Telix Pharmaceuticals (Investments) Inc. (the "Issuer"), and guaranteed by Telix and Telix Pharmaceuticals (US) Inc. from US$550 million to US$600 million due to strong demand (the "Offering"). The convertible notes, also referred to as "convertible bonds" ("Convertible Bonds"), are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares in Telix ("Ordinary Shares"). The Offering received strong support from eligible investors globally.

The initial conversion price of the Convertible Bonds is US$13.85 (~A$19.55) per Ordinary Share, which represents a conversion premium of 37.5 per cent over the reference share price (A$14.22 per Ordinary Share), subject to anti-dilution adjustments set out in the final terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds.

The Convertible Bonds will bear interest at a rate of 1.50 per cent per annum. Interest will be payable quarterly in arrear on 22 January, 22 April, 22 July and 22 October in each year, beginning on 22 July 2026. The Convertible Bonds will mature on or about 22 April 2031, unless redeemed, repurchased, or converted in accordance with their terms.

Under the reverse bookbuilding process announced by Telix on 14 April 2026 (the "Concurrent Repurchase"), Telix will concurrently repurchase approximately A$637 million of its existing A$650 million convertible bonds due 2029 ("Existing Convertible Bonds"). The Concurrent Repurchase will result in the repurchase and cancellation of more than 85% of the Existing Convertible Bonds. Telix intends to exercise its right to redeem the remaining Existing Convertible Bonds.

Settlement of the Offering and the Concurrent Repurchase is expected on 22 April 2026 and is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions. The Existing Convertible Bonds that are to be repurchased will be cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions.

Managing Director and Group CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, said: "The successful completion of the convertible bonds refinance is in line with our capital management strategy and provides financial flexibility for Telix. We are pleased with the support we have received from both existing and new investors as part of the concurrent repurchase and new issue of convertible bonds."

J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("J.P. Morgan") is Sole Bookrunner on the Offering and Sole Dealer Manager on the Concurrent Repurchase.

J.P. Morgan completed the delta placement of Ordinary Shares at a clearing price of A$14.22 per Ordinary Share, which represents an 8.0 per cent discount to Telix's closing price of A$15.45 on 14 April 2026 and a 3.2 per cent discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price per share of A$14.69. This acts as the reference price to determine the initial conversion price of the Convertible Bonds.

Key terms of the Convertible Bonds

Issuer

Telix Pharmaceuticals (Investments) Inc.

Guarantors

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and Telix Pharmaceuticals (US)
Inc.

Issue Size

US$600 million

Ranking

Direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations
of the Issuer and Guarantors

Maturity Date

On or about 22 April 2031 (5 years)

Investor Put Option

At the end of year 3

Coupon / Yield

1.50% p.a.

Conversion Premium

37.5% above the Reference Share Price

Reference Share Price

A$14.22 per Ordinary Share

Conversion Price Adjustment

Standard anti-dilutive adjustments including conversion price
adjustment for all dividends paid by Telix

Stock Borrow Facility

Elk River Holdings Pty Ltd as the trustee for The Behrenbruch
Family Trust ("Stock Lender") in which Dr Behrenbruch holds an
indirect interest has entered into a stock lending agreement with
an affiliate of J.P. Morgan ("Stock Borrower") over 15 million
Ordinary Shares. The Stock Borrow Facility has a term of 11
months.

Listing

SGX-ST

Selling Restrictions

Reg S (Cat 2) only

By PR Newswire

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Telix bond offering

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