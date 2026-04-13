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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Telix and Regeneron form radiopharmaceutical partnership

April 13, 2026 | 09:43
(0) user say
The Australian nuclear medicine company and American biotech formed an alliance to develop targeted radiation therapies combining their technology platforms.

MELBOURNE, Australia, INDIANAPOLIS and TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN, "Regeneron") today announce a collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies.

The collaboration combines Telix's radiopharmaceutical development platform, global manufacturing capabilities and supply chain infrastructure with Regeneron's extensive biologics expertise, including bispecific antibody discovery. The collaboration will include multiple solid tumor targets from Regeneron's portfolio of antibodies, generated from VelocImmune® mice. With a shared commitment to precision oncology, the parties also plan to develop radio-diagnostics to support patient selection and treatment response assessment.

"At Regeneron, we follow the science to determine the best therapeutic approach for each disease, continuously expanding our toolbox of treatment modalities – from monoclonal and bispecific antibodies to cell therapies and beyond. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals represent a rapidly emerging frontier in oncology and an exciting opportunity to bring new treatment options to patients in need," said John Lin, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Oncology & Antibody Technology Research at Regeneron.

"Telix brings deep expertise in radiopharmaceutical development and infrastructure that complements Regeneron's antibody technologies and oncology portfolio," said Israel Lowy, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development Unit Head, Oncology at Regeneron. "Regeneron is excited to enter the targeted radiopharmaceuticals space and explore the utility of these agents either as monotherapy or rationally combined with our immunotherapy platform, particularly in areas of high unmet patient need such as lung cancer, where our PD-1 inhibitor is a global standard of care."

"The collaboration with Regeneron reflects a highly complementary set of capabilities and a unique opportunity to explore what true 'next gen' biologics-based radiopharmaceuticals can potentially do for patients," said Christian Behrenbruch, D.Phil., Managing Director and Group CEO at Telix. "We are well positioned to work toward the shared goal of advancing next generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for patients with hard-to-treat cancers."

Under the terms of the agreement, Telix will receive an upfront cash payment of US$40 million from Regeneron for access to its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing platform for four initial therapeutic programs, with Regeneron having the option to expand to include four additional programs with additional upfront payments. Telix and Regeneron will share equally in the global commercialization costs and potential profits, with Telix retaining the option to co-promote certain potential products. Should Telix opt-out of the co-funding model for a particular program, it is instead eligible to receive up to US$535 million in development and commercial milestones, plus low double-digit royalites on future net sales, for that program.

Telix and Regeneron will also jointly develop diagnostic assets, with Telix leading commercialization and Regeneron receiving a set percentage of profits.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com

By PR Newswire

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

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TagTag:
Telix Regeneron Radiopharmaceutical

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