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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

More than 2,000 teenagers gather in Perth for large-scale youth prayer event

May 25, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
Over 2,000 teenagers and young adults convened at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on May 23 for UNITE PERTH, a major youth gathering hosted by Christian organisation Kingdomcity.

PERTH, Australia, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 teenagers and young adults gathered at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday 23 May for UNITE PERTH, a large-scale youth event hosted by Kingdomcity.

Held in Perth's largest tiered theatre, the event featured live music, worship, motivational messages and community engagement activities designed to encourage faith, connection and positive relationships among young people.

The event included a message from internationally recognised motivational speaker Reggie Dabbs, who has spent more than 40 years speaking to students, schools and conferences around the world, including appearances at the White House and the United Nations.

Attendees travelled from across Perth and regional Western Australia to participate in the event, which formed part of Kingdomcity's broader youth and community initiatives.

Organisers said more than 350 attendees responded to an opportunity for personal faith commitment during the event.

Lead Pastor Julian Kirtisingham of Kingdomcity Perth said the strong turnout reflected a growing desire among young people for connection and purpose.

"We're encouraged to see so many young people gathering together in a positive environment focused on faith, community and hope," he said.

Kingdomcity said it continues to invest in youth programs, community outreach and events aimed at supporting young people and families across Perth.

Founded in 2006, Kingdomcity is a global Christian church movement with campuses throughout Australia and internationally.

By PR Newswire

Kingdomcity

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TagTag:
Largescale youth event Christian organisation Kingdomcity Motivational messages

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