Midea Celest targets Vietnam's 2026 summer with energy-efficient inverter air conditioners

HO CHI MINH CITY, HANOI and HAIPHONG, Vietnam, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As conversations heat up in Vietnam about what the "Ideal AC" for the 2026 summer should look like, home appliances brand Midea's Celest inverter air conditioner is capturing the spotlight and earning its reputation as the definitive summer essential that meets every expectation of the "ideal" cooling experience.

Heat Challenge in Vietnam

For many Vietnamese households, finding this "ideal" experience is a necessity born from a rapidly changing climate. Over the past months, Vietnam has experienced abnormal heat surges even before the traditional peak season. Local reports show temperatures rising sharply across the country, putting pressure on families to rely on air conditioning for longer hours each day. At the same time, electricity costs have become a major worry. In 2025, more than 3.2 million households saw their electricity bills jump by 30% or more in a single month. With 2026 expected to be even hotter, consumers are more determined than ever to find cooling solutions that balance comfort and efficiency.

This shift in climate and cost has reshaped what Vietnamese families expect from an air conditioner. People want strong cooling power to handle extreme heat, high energy efficiency to manage rising bills, and smart, low‑maintenance features that make daily life easier. Midea Celest has quickly gained attention because it delivers on all these needs with technology designed for real-world living.

Inverter Technology for Efficient, Stable Cooling

At the heart of Midea Celest's appeal is its advanced Inverter Technology, engineered for sustained operational efficiency. Unlike traditional non‑inverter models that constantly turn on and off, wasting energy in the process, the inverter system keeps cooling steady and efficient.

This engineering excellence reflects Midea's global leadership, with the company ranked as the world's No.1 inverter and the world's No.1 air conditioner brand.

For users, this means a cooler home with less electricity wasted. The inverter system also cools faster and maintains temperature more precisely, creating a smoother, more comfortable experience throughout the day and night.

AI ECOMASTER: Giga‑Data Intelligence for Efficient Energy Saving

Another major highlight is AI ECOMASTER, Midea's intelligent control system powered by one of the largest operational data sets in the industry. This technology constantly analyzes multi-dimensional sources, including indoor and outdoor conditions, weather forecasts, and real‑time AC operational data. Every 30 seconds, the system predicts what the room will need next based on shifting environmental factors and user historical preferences, and adjusts the AC's performance. The result is a stable temperature maintained around the set point, with minimal fluctuation (verified at ±0.3°C).

Traditional air conditioners often struggle to keep the temperature exactly where the user wants it. They frequently overshoot or undershoot the set point, which leads to noticeable fluctuations instead of staying within a tight range around the target temperature, causing energy waste. By minimizing these fluctuations to within ±0.3°C, AI ECOMASTER reduces unnecessary energy consumption and saves extra 30% energy compared with normal modes.

AI ECOMASTER offers a balance between cooling comfort and energy saving needs. The air conditioners satisfy users' needs and adapt to daytime heat spikes or nighttime cooling requirements entirely on their own with AI ECOMASTER, removing the need for manual remote adjustments. It bridges the gap between high-performance cooling and energy conservation, allowing for a premium home environment where comfort is maintained intelligently and silently in the background.

COOLFLASH: Rapid Cooling When It Matters Most

When the heat becomes unbearable, COOLFLASH offers instant relief. With just one press, the AC can lower the room temperature by 5°C in just 10 minutes. With a comprehensive upgrade across both hardware and software, COOLFLASH is enhanced in multiple dimensions. Most notably, an optimized airflow distance works together with an expanded swing angle to deliver wider and more even cooling distribution. The system is engineered to project airflow as far as 8.1 meters, creating a powerful circulation that reaches even the furthest corners of a living area.

Whether someone has just returned home from scorching outdoors or needs quick comfort during peak heat hours, COOLFLASH delivers immediate cooling power.

Prime Guard: Long‑Lasting Protection in Harsh Conditions

Durability is the key focus for Midea Celest, especially in Vietnam's humid, coastal environments. The most important feature of Midea's Prime Guard is the HYPER GRAFPINS technology. Designed for enhanced corrosion resistance, HYPER GRAFPINS has been verified against multiple international test standards, demonstrating corrosion levels of less than 0.02% after rigorous UV and salt spray testing, equivalent to 12.5 times stronger protection than conventional, blue-coated fins. It is also capable of withstanding up to 1,500 hours of neutral salt spray test, highlighting its suitability for coastal and high-humidity regions. Depending on operating conditions, the corrosion-resistant fins are engineered to deliver a service life of 20 to 50 years.

I-Clean: Deep Frost-Cleaning for Fresher Airflow

The I-Clean system uses a 42-minute frost-cleaning cycle to keep the indoor unit clean. The process begins by generating condensed water on the evaporator surface, followed by rapid cooling to below -10°C to create frost to trap dust and bacteria, which is then melted away to deep-clean the unit. Finished with a drying phase to prevent mold, this process ensures the AC consistently delivers fresher, cleaner airflow while maintaining optimal performance.

Midea Celest as An Ideal Partner

As Vietnam enters another challenging summer, by integrating Inverter Technology, AI ECOMASTER, COOLFLASH, Prime Guard, and I-Clean, the Midea Celest stands as a top contender in national discussions regarding high-performance cooling. This suite of advanced features ensures that homes remain consistently cool and energy-efficient, setting a new standard for reliability throughout the 2026 summer season. The "Reliable Cooling Guaranteed" Midea Celest is establishing itself as the "Ideal AC" for households seeking comfort, savings, and peace of mind.

To learn more, please visit:

Website: https://www.midea.com/vn