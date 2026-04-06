TriNetX and Regeneron partner on 300 million patient health records

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX® and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced a strategic collaboration to support Regeneron's capabilities in drug discovery and development, as well as new initiatives to deliver digital health solutions of the future for consumers, patients and providers. Regeneron gains the exclusive opportunity to connect large-scale genomic and proteomic data cohorts to TriNetX's industry-leading phenotypic data network of approximately 300 million de-identified and anonymized patients. This collaboration will enable expansion of Regeneron's world-leading genomic and proteomic Electronic Health Record (EHR)-linked database, a key driver of the company's industry-leading therapeutics pipeline.

Under the collaboration, TriNetX will provide Regeneron with secure, licensed access to TriNetX's current and future de-identified health data from approximately 300 million individuals (170 million of whom are in the United States), sourced directly from its global network of health system partners. With privacy-preserving methods, Regeneron will have the capability to match a portion of TriNetX's de-identified/anonymized data to genomic and proteomic data generated by the Regeneron Genetics Center® (RGC®). Such matching will be conducted in accordance with all applicable data privacy laws, including HIPAA and GDPR.

The RGC has developed high-throughput and cost-efficient DNA sequencing and proteomics approaches to build the world's largest database of EHR-linked sequencing and proteomics data, in collaboration with over 150 life sciences and healthcare collaborators around the world. The collaboration with TriNetX will help Regeneron dramatically expand this already world-leading dataset to continue to drive drug discovery and development, while also empowering artificial intelligence (AI) training algorithms to deliver digital health solutions of the future.

"We are delighted to work with Regeneron, and specifically the Regeneron Genetics Center team, to advance human health through the application of intelligence-driven information technology, powered by our trusted data," said Jeff Margolis, TriNetX Executive Chairman. "Our team is gratified to be selected by Regeneron to provide access to TriNetX's unique breadth and depth of research-ready data, across our extensive federated global network of academic medical centers and other leading healthcare research sites."

"This is a major milestone for the RGC and a powerful new pathway to achieve our core mission: building the world's largest and richest human health database to drive drug development and pioneer digital health solutions for consumers, patients and providers," said Aris Baras, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of RGC and Co-head of Regeneron Genetic Medicines. "TriNetX has built a world-leading platform with a proven track record of enabling research at scale. The RGC has spent over a decade generating genomic and now proteomic data and integrating these molecular data with longitudinal health records at large-scale. Combining these platforms brings together powerful human health databases with analytical and AI capabilities to help discover and develop innovative medicines for devastating diseases and create digital health solutions that we hope will transform our ability to predict, prevent and manage disease."

"We are looking forward to working with the TriNetX team," said Andrew Deubler, Senior Vice President, RGC Chief Business and Administrative Officer. "Our RGC strategic investments catalyze innovation, driving advancements in cutting-edge technologies that accelerate drug discovery and development, as well as help us develop innovative digital health solutions. This deal represents the latest and one of our most significant collaborations, and we look forward to continuing to expand our network of top-tier partners as we pursue our mission."

As part of the collaboration, Regeneron will invest up to $200 million in TriNetX.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or X.