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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pakistani patient achieves recovery after CAR-T therapy for relapsed lymphoma in Shanghai

May 25, 2026 | 10:31
(0) user say
A 36-year-old Pakistani patient has shown encouraging early recovery following personalised CAR-T immunotherapy at Jiahui International Cancer Center in Shanghai, after standard treatments for aggressive recurrent blood cancer were exhausted.

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 36-year-old Pakistani patient has achieved encouraging early recovery after receiving personalized CAR-T immunotherapy at Jiahui International Cancer Center in Shanghai, following exhausting standard treatments for aggressive recurrent blood cancer.

Muhammad, a hospital staff member from Quetta, Pakistan, suffered from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). After multiple chemotherapy courses and a failed bone marrow transplant, his disease progressed to Stage IVB by early 2026, with widespread metastasis in the lungs, pleura and bones, accompanied by severe, intractable pain. Local doctors confirmed no further effective conventional treatments and recommended overseas advanced therapy, with his overseas treatment application officially approved by Pakistan's national medical board.

After evaluating medical institutions across multiple countries, Muhammad chose Jiahui for its efficient consultation services and thoughtful patient guidance throughout the pre-treatment process.

Given Muhammad's complex condition along with extensive tumor burden, Dr. Hao Siguo, the Chief Hematology Consultant, developed a personalized CAR-T therapy regimen for him following remote consultation. To reduce tumor volume ahead of cell infusion, he designed a bridging therapy combining chemotherapy and local radiotherapy. The strategy later successfully lowered infusion-associated risks and improved overall treatment efficacy.

With stable vital organ function, the multidisciplinary team proceeded with the customized therapy. After the patient underwent lymphocyte collection, the first step of the CAR-T process, and preparatory therapies to optimize his physical condition for safe cell infusion, Muhammad received his personalized CAR-T cell infusion on April 23, 2026. During inpatient observation, he only experienced mild, manageable cytokine release syndrome with no severe neurotoxicity. Significant clinical improvements emerged rapidly: his severe cancer pain was greatly relieved, and reliance on opioid medications was drastically reduced. Pre-discharge tests showed shrinking lesions and normalized key laboratory indicators.

Throughout his treatment, Jiahui's international care team provided full support including professional translation services and halal catering to accommodate his cultural and religious needs.

He spoke positively about his experience in China and the support he received, saying, "Chinese people are very cooperative. The doctors, nurses, and staff were very supportive." Discharged on May 7, 2026, Muhammad will complete regular follow-up imaging and monitoring back in Pakistan.

The case highlights Jiahui International Cancer Center's expertise in refractory lymphoma CAR-T therapy and its capacity to deliver standardized, patient-centered cross-border medical services for global patients with complex oncological conditions.

Read more: https://jiahui.com/en/news/211

By PR Newswire

Jiahui Health

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
CAR-T Personalized CART therapy Immunotherapy at Jiahui Cancer Center in Shanghai

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