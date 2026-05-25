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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AutoFlight completes three-aircraft formation flight and begins airworthiness certification

May 25, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
AutoFlight has successfully demonstrated a heterogeneous formation flight involving one V5000 Matrix and two V2000-series eVTOL aircraft, validating key communication and coordination capabilities as the company launches its formal airworthiness certification process.

KUNSHAN, China, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFlight has successfully completed a demonstration flight of a heterogeneous three-aircraft formation, consisting of one V5000 Matrix and two V2000-series eVTOL aircraft. The mission has validated key capabilities including communication links, route planning, flight coordination and safety control across 5-ton and 2-ton platforms. It also demonstrates AutoFlight's system integration and multi-aircraft coordinated operations in low-altitude logistics, emergency response, maritime support, and regional air transport networks.

As a flagship in AutoFlight's "From Small to Big, From Cargo to Passengers" product portfolio, the V5000 Matrix is designed for heavy-lift, long-range and point-to-point high-value missions. Following its transition flight in February 2026, the cargo hybrid-electric variant V5000CGH has officially entered airworthiness certification, moving from R&D validation to a standardized airworthiness approval process.

The V5000CGH features a 5,700 kg maximum takeoff weight, 1.5-ton payload, 14 m³ cargo hold (for two AKE containers), a cruise speed of 280 km/h and a 1,500 km range. It breaks through limits of payload, range and cost, expanding eVTOL applications into long-haul, heavy-duty logistics.

Furthermore, the V5000CGH supports large-scale emergency rescue, offshore energy supply and inter-provincial heavy feeder logistics, upgrading traditional slow delivery to fast, flexible low-altitude transport.

AutoFlight upholds a safety-first, regulation-driven approach. Its airworthiness team brings experience from ARJ21-700, C919 and Diamond DA42 programs. AutoFlight's V2000CG CarryAll has obtained CAAC's full airworthiness certificates (TC, PC, AC), while the V2000EM Prosperity is in compliance demonstration.

AutoFlight will continue strict airworthiness compliance to accelerate V5000CGH testing, flight trials and certification, advancing heavy-payload long-range eVTOL into commercial use and building sustainable low-altitude logistics infrastructure.

By PR Newswire

AutoFlight

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TagTag:
AutoFlight Formation flight certification V5000 Matrix airworthiness

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