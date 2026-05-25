Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vivid Sydney 2026 opens as the city's landmark lights and ideas festival returns

May 25, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
Vivid Sydney 2026 has commenced, drawing visitors to the annual festival of light, music and ideas that transforms the city each year into one of the Southern Hemisphere's most prominent cultural events.

SYDNEY, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sydney harbour and CBD has once again been reimagined as a vibrant city in colour as Vivid Sydney kicks off its 16th year. In a festival-first, there is no theme for artists and creators to work within, so visitors can expect to see unparalleled creativity across curated Light, Minds, Music, and Food events and experiences this year.

From today, festival-goers can experience more than 200 events over 23 nights that will ignite the senses, stimulate their minds, and tap into unexplored wonder, giving both locals and visitors a unique opportunity to experience Sydney in a whole new light.

This year's program is home to more than 80% free events across both daytime and evening, a condensed 6.5km light walk with 43 installations, projections and large-scale public artworks, as well as the eagerly-awaited return of the drone show – this year, shining bright over Cockle Bay across 22 performances.

Additionally, the well-loved Vivid Fire Kitchen has a new home in Barangaroo reserve and boasts a significant lineup of culinary heavyweights, while Vivid Minds (formally Ideas) delivers world-class conversations and performances from some of the leading creative minds globally.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Brett Sheehy AO said, "This year marks the start of an exciting evolution of Vivid Sydney. We've expanded the program across all pillars and have opened up the brief for artists and removed the creative limitations of needing to centre around one key theme.

"Visitors can expect a more immersive and interactive experience that will encourage them to explore new locations, unexpected installations, and spend more time enjoying the festival – both after dark and during the day.

"We've gone back to the core of what Vivid Sydney is all about which is tapping into creativity, and through this, there's this incredible platform to showcase leading Australian talent as well as a chance to bring legendary international talent to the Sydney landscape too."

Vivid Sydney Partners

Returning as Major Partners for 2026 are Kia and Samsung Electronics Australia.

Kia returns in its 5th consecutive year as a Major Partner and will display Kia Refraction in Bligh & Barney Reserve.

Samsung will activate with an immersive and interactive sculptural installation, Sky Portal Studio in First Fleet Park for its 5th year as a Partner.

Joining the Major Partners for 2026 is IREN – proud sponsor of 'Star-Bound: Vivid Sydney Drone Show'.

Joining as an Official Partner for 2026 is Lilly Australia. Celebrating its 150th Anniversary, Lilly will be presenting a panel as part of Vivid Minds titled A New Horizon of Health.

Uber also joins them as an Official Partner with dedicated pickup and dropoff zones across the footprint.

Dine Out with Uber Eats will also be the presenting partner of the Food for Thought Stage in the Vivid Fire Kitchen.

The festival's Charity Partner for 2026 is Foodbank NSW & ACT who will be at Tumbalong Park with their interactive installation called Foodbank Truck Packer.

Vivid Sydney runs from Friday 22 May to Saturday 13 June. For more information visit vividsydney.com.

By PR Newswire

Destination New South Wales

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vivid Sydney Vivid Sydney Festival Creative Minds Interactive Experience

Related Contents

Vivid Sydney 2026 program unveiled for citywide festival

Vivid Sydney 2026 program unveiled for citywide festival

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TICA launches energy-efficient cooling solutions in Vietnam to support industrial and ESG goals

TICA launches energy-efficient cooling solutions in Vietnam to support industrial and ESG goals

Midea Celest targets Vietnam's 2026 summer with energy-efficient inverter air conditioners

Midea Celest targets Vietnam's 2026 summer with energy-efficient inverter air conditioners

Agoda reveals top five Asian destinations for family summer holidays with kids club facilities

Agoda reveals top five Asian destinations for family summer holidays with kids club facilities

X Star expands Google Cloud tie-up to bring agentic AI to global markets

X Star expands Google Cloud tie-up to bring agentic AI to global markets

Shuying Technology signs ASEAN partnership to expand smart pig farming at ILDEX Vietnam

Shuying Technology signs ASEAN partnership to expand smart pig farming at ILDEX Vietnam

AutoFlight completes three-aircraft formation flight and begins airworthiness certification

AutoFlight completes three-aircraft formation flight and begins airworthiness certification

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology

European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology

CPF presents food innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 to cement Thailand's regional hub status

CPF presents food innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 to cement Thailand's regional hub status

Swiss-Belhotel International launches family summer programme featuring mascots Bernie and Bella

Swiss-Belhotel International launches family summer programme featuring mascots Bernie and Bella

Yeebo expands AI computing services with subsidiary Suanova's TaaS rollout at Cyberport

Yeebo expands AI computing services with subsidiary Suanova's TaaS rollout at Cyberport

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020