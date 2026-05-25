GoodWe claims top ranking as Australia's leading home battery brand

SYDNEY, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe has cemented its position as one of Australia's leading energy storage brands, claiming a string of No.1 rankings as the nation's battery boom continues to accelerate.

According to April 2026 market data from SunWiz¹, GoodWe achieved:

No.1 fastest growing ESS manufacturer in 2026 (SunWiz April data)

No.1 battery market share in Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania (SunWiz April data)

No.1 overall battery market share for systems 0-30 kWh (SunWiz April data)

The results come during one of the biggest years Australia's renewable energy industry has ever experienced. Since the launch of the Federal Government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program in July 2025, demand for battery storage has surged across the country.

Recent figures show Australia has now surpassed 400,000 home battery installations in less than a year under the program, representing more than 11.2G Wh of residential storage capacity nationwide. Installations are reportedly occurring at a rate of approximately 2,000 batteries per day.

The program's rapid uptake has transformed batteries from a niche product into a mainstream household investment, helping Australians reduce power bills, store excess solar generation, and increase energy independence.

Why Australian households are choosing GoodWe

GoodWe Australia Country Manager Dean Williamson said the company's strong performance reflects growing consumer confidence in integrated energy solutions that combine reliability, flexibility, and long-term value.

"Australians are looking for energy solutions that genuinely make a difference to their homes and their power bills," Williamson said. "The market has shifted rapidly over the past 12 months. Homeowners now want smarter systems, greater backup capability, and products that are built for the future of electrification. At GoodWe, we have focused heavily on delivering complete energy ecosystems that are simple to install, reliable to operate, and designed specifically for Australian conditions."

A major driver behind GoodWe's momentum has been the success of the company's ESA All-in-One Energy Storage System, alongside the growing popularity of the Lynx F G2 battery range.

The GoodWe ESA combines an inverter, battery charger, battery management system, and backup capability into a single streamlined solution. Designed for Australian households embracing electrification, the ESA supports solar, batteries, EV charging, and whole-home backup within one integrated platform.

Its modular architecture allows homeowners to scale storage as their energy needs evolve, while fast backup switching and intelligent energy management provide additional protection during grid outages and peak pricing periods.

Meanwhile, the Lynx F G2 battery range has become increasingly popular among Australian installers and homeowners seeking flexible, high-performance battery storage. The system's modular lithium iron phosphate (LFP) design, high efficiency, and compatibility across a broad range of applications have helped position it as one of the most sought-after battery solutions in the market.

Batteries are reshaping Australia's energy future

The growing demand for larger home batteries has also played into GoodWe's strengths.

Industry trends show Australians are no longer simply installing solar to reduce daytime energy bills. Increasingly, households are looking to maximise self-consumption, support EV charging, reduce reliance on volatile electricity pricing, and maintain power security during outages.

This shift has been particularly evident in Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania, where GoodWe secured the No.1 battery market share position during April.

With the reduction of the rebate from 1 May, the modular design of both the ESA and the Lynx system will allow homeowners to receive 100% of the rebate for the first 14 kWh of storage.

The broader industry has also experienced extraordinary growth since the launch of the Cheaper Home Batteries Program. The Federal Government expanded the initiative to an estimated $7.2 billion following stronger-than-expected uptake, with projections suggesting more than two million batteries could be installed nationally by 2030.

At the same time, the rise of home battery adoption is reshaping Australia's energy landscape. With more than 4.3 million rooftop solar systems already installed nationwide, batteries are increasingly becoming the missing piece that allows households to store and use more of their own renewable energy.

For GoodWe, the company's latest No.1 rankings represent more than market share milestones. They reflect a broader transformation occurring across Australian homes. As energy prices continue to fluctuate and electrification accelerates, homeowners are prioritising solutions that deliver greater control, resilience, and long-term savings.

And right now, more Australians are choosing GoodWe to help power that future than ever before.