Techcom Life forms strategic partnership with RGA

The collaboration combines Techcom Life’s local market strengths and growth ambition with RGA’s global reinsurance expertise, technical capabilities, and long‑term partnership approach, supporting the build‑out of a well‑governed life insurance platform designed to foster sustainable growth and customer trust.

RGA boasts approximately $4.3 trillion of life reinsurance in force and total assets of $156.6 billion as of the end of 2025. The partnership represents a comprehensive collaboration across Techcom Life’s suite of life insurance offerings, leveraging RGA’s market leadership and resources to support product innovation and operational excellence.

As part of Techcombank’s ecosystem strategy, Techcom Life extends the group’s financial services through life insurance. It aims to be a tech-driven, AI-powered insurer that delivers superior customer experiences and disciplined risk management. In choosing RGA as its strategic reinsurance partner, Techcom Life sought to work with an organisation that could provide support beyond risk transfer, including driving product innovation and ensuring execution excellence.

Life insurance is a long-term commitment that depends on an insurer’s ability to manage risk consistently over decades; therefore, partnering with RGA enables Techcom Life to access global best practices and industry-leading capabilities and support.

“We are pleased to partner with RGA to support the continued evolution of Vietnam’s insurance market,” said Mukesh Pilania, CEO of Techcom Life. “This partnership reflects Techcom Life’s strategy to accelerate innovation and strengthen risk management capabilities by leveraging world-class global expertise. By combining Techcom Life’s deep local market understanding with RGA’s global and regional best practices, we are well positioned to deliver reliable, innovative, and customer-centric insurance solutions.”

Sainthan Satyamoorthy, managing director of Southeast Asia at RGA, said, "The partnership underscores Techcom Life’s emergence as a leader in Vietnam, combining strong local insights with institutional backing and a forward-looking growth strategy. Leveraging RGA’s global expertise in risk management with Techcombank’s unmatched local presence and broad distribution network, combined with Techcom Life’s clear strategic vision and commitment to innovation, we aim to set new standards for operational excellence and risk management in Vietnam’s evolving insurance sector.”

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