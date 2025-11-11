TE Capital and Dash Living JV buys prime residential asset in Minato Ward

SINGAPORE AND HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2025 -TE Capital Partners ("TEC"), a Singapore-headquartered real estate investment manager, has established a joint venture with Dash Living ("Dash"), a Hillhouse-backed rental housing platform, to acquire a premium residential property located in Minami Azabu, Minato Ward, Central Tokyo. TEC will own a majority stake, while Dash will act as the property manager and maintain a minority ownership interest.

Frontage Photo

The asset, to be branded as Dash Living Minami Azabu, will be operated by Dash as the property manager under its signature furnished apartment concept. Strategically located just a seven-minute walk from Shirokane–Takanawa Station and one stop from Azabu-Juban Station — both served by the Toei and Tokyo Metro lines — the property offers outstanding connectivity across central Tokyo. Situated within the prestigious embassy district of Minato Ward, it is surrounded by foreign embassies and renowned international schools, making it a highly sought-after location. The ten-storey building comprises 130units and spans approximately 2,600 tsubo (around 8,400 square metres) of gross floor area, providing residents with spacious layouts, excellent accessibility, and a coveted Minami Azabu address.



Dash Living Minami Azabu will undergo comprehensive renovations and refurbishments to enhance unit interiors with premium finishes and contemporary furnishings. The refurbished units will feature bright, open layouts complemented by a modern, functional design – catering to professionals and expatriates who value quality, convenience, and comfort in one of Tokyo's prime residential districts.



Tokyo's residential market continues to show strong resilience, underpinned by stable economic fundamentals, favourable financing conditions, and a growing influx of foreign professionals. As demand for high-quality, flexible living solutions rise, Dash Living Minami Azabu is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. It's prime location — surrounded by embassies, international schools, and major transport links — offers a compelling proposition for sustained occupancy and long-term rental growth.



Terence Teo, Managing Partner of TE Capital Partners, said "We are excited to announce this new addition to our portfolio, demonstrating our commitment to creating value through quality assets in strategic locations across our key focus markets. This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Tokyo's residential sector, particularly the robust demand for furnished apartments fueled by sustained inbound migration and tourism. Through our partnership with Dash Living, we will deliver premium, flexible living solutions tailored to the evolving needs of future residents."



Aaron Lee, CEO of Dash Living, said "We are proud to be leading the way in bringing foreign institutional investment into Japan's residential sector. With deep expertise and local market insight, we are delighted to be partnering with TE Capital Partners as we continue to expand our footprint in Tokyo. Dash Living Minami Azabu marks our largest asset in Japan to date and represents a significant milestone for the group. We are confident that its mixed long-stay and short-stay model will meet the evolving demand for flexible living in Tokyo."



The property's official website is now live at www.dash.co/en/japan/tokyo/dash-living-minami-azabu

