TDCX opens AI-enabled Foshan campus to expand Greater Bay Area operations

FOSHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 September 2026 - TDCX, a leading global customer experience solutions firm, opened its newest campus in Foshan, China on September 2, 2026, marking the company's sixth center in the country and reinforcing the Greater Bay Area as one of its most strategic delivery hubs in Asia. The Foshan campus is purpose-built to serve Hong Kong businesses seeking a scalable, Cantonese-capable delivery hub just 90 minutes from Central, as well as mainland Chinese enterprises across the wider Greater Bay Area seeking AI-enabled customer experience and growth operations.

TDCX celebrates the grand opening of its Foshan campus, its sixth center in China. From left to right: Angie Tay (EVP and Group COO), guest of honour Mr. Guo Yaoyu (Deputy Director, Management Office, Nanhai District, Foshan ), Laurent Junique (Founder and CEO), Chin Tze Neng (CFO), Michael Cowell (Managing Director, Hong Kong) and Tony Chen (Country Director, China).

Foshan was selected for its deep, scalable pool of Cantonese and Mandarin capable talent and its position within the evolving Greater Bay Area technology and AI ecosystem. For Hong Kong businesses, the city offers a natural complement to their existing operations rather than a replacement. For mainland Chinese businesses, it offers access to TDCX's AI-enabled delivery model and the depth of talent needed to run complex, high-quality operations at scale.The move comes as TDCX continues to expand its footprint across Greater China, giving clients on both sides of the border faster access to talent, agile launch capabilities, and TDCX's proprietary AI solutions, which support the next generation of customer experience and B2B growth.Hong Kong Managing Director,said:"Foshan gives Hong Kong businesses an execution engine right next door, and gives mainland Chinese businesses access to the same AI-enabled delivery model that sets TDCX apart globally. Clients no longer have to choose between deep local market knowledge and the scale, speed, and cost efficiency of the Greater Bay Area and with Foshan, they get both, backed by proprietary AI tools built specifically for customer experience and growth operations. This campus reflects our commitment to helping businesses across Hong Kong and China scale smarter without leaving the ecosystem they know."The new Foshan campus is designed to support small-pod pilots that launch in as little as 60 to 90 days, allowing clients to test chat, email, voice, social, or back-office support quickly before scaling. Typical pilot pods range from 3 to 10 full-time employees, giving businesses a low-risk, fast-entry path into the market.Every pod at TDCX Foshan is underpinned by TDCX's proprietary AI solutions, including QA modernization tools, coaching insights, agent-assist workflows, and voice-of-customer analytics, giving Hong Kong and mainland clients a level of operational intelligence and consistency that differentiates TDCX from traditional BPO providers. TDCX Foshan offers a suite of easy-entry packages designed for Hong Kong businesses and mainland Chinese enterprises alike, including the Foshan Launch Pod for rapid market testing, the Cantonese CX Pod for Cantonese first voice, chat, email, and social support with optional Mandarin and English coverage, the Growth Pod for B2B outbound prospecting, lead qualification, and appointment setting, and an AI-Enabled CX Upgrade for existing teams.The campus is well positioned to serve clients across e-commerce and retail, travel and hospitality, tech and digital platforms, and financial services, sectors that are increasingly turning to the Greater Bay Area, and to TDCX's AI-enabled approach, for scalable, future-ready CX and growth operations.TDCX Foshan opens with approximately 100 positions and is expected to grow rapidly over the next two years, reflecting the pace at which Hong Kong and mainland clients are expected to adopt the campus's pod-based model and scale their teams over time.The campus itself has been designed as a modern, future-ready workplace, combining thoughtful architecture with functional, purpose-built spaces for collaboration, training, and wellbeing. From onboarding through day-to-day operations, the facility is designed to give every employee a place they can call home, reflecting TDCX's broader commitment to building workplaces where talent can grow alongside the business.China Country Director,, said:"What sets Foshan apart is the combination of talent, agility, and technology. We can stand up a Cantonese or Mandarin speaking pod in as little as 60 to 90 days, and from day one, that team is supported by TDCX's proprietary AI solutions, the same tools we use to drive quality and consistency for clients around the world. That combination gives Hong Kong and mainland clients the confidence to test and scale quickly, knowing they have both the right people and the right technology behind them. We've also designed this campus from the ground up to feel like a home for our people, not just a workplace, because that sense of belonging is what will carry us as we grow from where we are today to the much larger team we're building toward. Being just a short commute from Guangzhou or 90 minutes from Central Hong Kong means our clients never feel far from their teams, even as they benefit from the depth and cost efficiency of the Greater Bay Area."Deputy Director, Management Office, Nanhai District, Foshan, said:"In the outsourcing services industry, Nanhai District, Foshan is home to more than 200 enterprises, including over 30 industry leaders. TDCX joining their ranks will lift the entire sector to a higher level. Nanhai offers rich resources and a very large market to support TDCX's next stage of growth, particularly as the district focuses on AI. As of June this year, Nanhai is home to more than 3,400 technology enterprises, over 40 percent of Foshan's total, creating significant market opportunity for clients in Hong Kong, overseas, and across the mainland. The Nanhai District Government looks forward to working even more closely with TDCX to expand these services both at home and abroad."With the opening of Foshan, TDCX now operates six centers across China, reinforcing the country's role as a core pillar of the company's regional growth strategy and its ability to deliver comprehensive, AI-enabled customer experience and sales solutions for clients across Hong Kong and mainland China.

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