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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CARSOME raises over $30 million in strategic funding round

March 17, 2026 | 14:34
(0) user say
The Southeast Asian used car marketplace secured capital from investors to support regional expansion and technology development initiatives.
PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 March 2026 - CARSOME Group Inc (CARSOME or the Group), Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, today announced a strategic investment round of more than USD 30 million from a set of new and existing investors including the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC), Gobi Partners, and Asia Partners. This fundraise underscores the investors’ confidence in CARSOME’s journey to profitability and long-term vision across the region, as demonstrated by the recent record FY25 results. These funds will further accelerate its profitable growth in the region for the coming years.

This investment and partnership reflect a shared ambition to strengthen connections between Southeast Asia and Greater China, leveraging Hong Kong’s role as a regional gateway for advanced automotive capabilities, technology development, and global talent. With the support from the HKIC, CARSOME will drive initiatives across areas such as supply chain sourcing and technology collaboration, accelerating the application of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive sector, which further empowers CARSOME for its regional expansion.

“CARSOME has spent the last several years focused on building a resilient, profitable business with strong fundamentals,” said Eric Cheng, CARSOME Group Co-founder and CEO. “This strategic collaboration and fundraise is a vote of confidence in our continued momentum and long-term vision. This partnership gives us crucial access to innovation capabilities, cross-border networks, and world-class talent that will support our work in AI, data, and next-generation mobility services across Southeast Asia.”

Clara Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the HKIC, said, “We are pleased to support CARSOME as part of our continued effort to harness technology to drive industry transformation, contributing to Hong Kong’s long-term economic development and resilience. With Hong Kong’s unique position as a gateway connecting global innovation and investment opportunities, CARSOME exemplifies the type of high-conviction, technology-driven enterprise that aligns with the HKIC’s mandate to foster scalable innovation across our strategic sectors. We look forward to supporting forward-thinking companies like CARSOME in creating tangible value for the future of Hong Kong.”

Chibo Tang, Managing Partner of Gobi Partners, said, “CARSOME is a leading example of how Southeast Asian startups are well-positioned to create close ties with partners in Greater China, leveraging each region’s unique strengths. We are pleased to be a returning investor in CARSOME, having supported them for almost a decade. Gobi was an early believer in CARSOME’s ability to scale across international borders, and we are happy to see their early potential come to fruition as they reimagine the way consumers across Asia purchase vehicles.”

http://www.carsome.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CARSOME

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CARSOME USD 30 million

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