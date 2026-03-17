SIM Global Education emphasizes holistic student experience

Singapore Institute of Management. - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/overview Singapore Institute of Management. Co-Curricular Activities and Student Clubs -

https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/co-curricular-activities Singapore Institute of Management. Career Connect / Career Services -

https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services SIM Global Education. Student Life and Campus Experience -

https://project1095.simge.edu.sg

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - The university experience today extends beyond academic programmes and classroom learning. Increasingly, students and parents are paying closer attention to the broader environment that supports a student's development, including well-being resources, opportunities to build community and access to career preparation. Higher education institutions in Singapore are responding by placing greater emphasis on holistic student development alongside academic rigour. Student life, encompassing campus activities, personal support services and career development initiatives, play an important role in shaping students' overall university journey.Over at Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM GE), student life is designed to complement academic learning through a holistic ecosystem known as Life @ SIM. The initiative brings together co-curricular activities, wellness and counselling support, and career development resources to support students throughout their academic journey. Community engagement forms a key pillar of student experience. SIM GE offers more than 80 student clubs and societies across sports, performing arts, cultural groups, entrepreneurship and community service. These student-led activities provide opportunities for students to pursue personal interests, develop leadership and teamwork skills while building connections with peers, across programmes, partner universities and an international cohort of students.Wellbeing support is another important aspect of campus life. Recognising that university life can present academic and personal pressures, SIM GE provides wellness programmes and counselling services aimed at supporting students' mental and emotional wellbeing. Workshops and resources are designed to help students manage stress, build resilience and develop essential soft skills that support both academic and personal growth.Career readiness is also integrated into the student journey. Through SIM Career Connect, students have access to career advisory services, skills workshops and networking opportunities with industry partners. These initiatives aim to help students strengthen their employability while still in university and align their academic pathways with long-term career goals.Campus facilities and shared spaces further support student interaction and collaboration outside formal academic settings. Study areas, collaborative spaces and venues for student activities provide environments where students can exchange ideas, grow their cultural quotient and build a sense of community.As higher education expectations continue to evolve, institutions are increasingly expected to support students not only academically but also personally and professionally. By integrating community engagement, wellbeing support and career development into the student journey, SIM GE aims to provide an environment that prepares students for both their future careers and the broader challenges of a highly inter-connected but ever-changing world.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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