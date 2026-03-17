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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

True Chiropractic adapts services to evolving health demands

March 17, 2026 | 13:44
(0) user say
The chiropractic practice adjusted treatment offerings responding to shifting patient requirements and wellness preferences.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - True Chiropractic has announced the expansion of its care model to include a series of specialised chiropractic programmes, designed to address the evolving musculoskeletal health needs of patients in Singapore.

The expanded framework introduces dedicated chiropractic care pathways tailored for specific patient groups. It includes scoliosis care through the SPINEHEALTH Centre of Care, Sports Chiropractic & Performance Care, Pregnancy Chiropractic Care, and Geriatric Chiropractic Care.

Responding to Changing Health Behaviours and Care Expectations

In Singapore, there is a broader shift in how people manage their physical health. Longer desk hours, increased participation in fitness and recreational sports, an ageing population and higher overall stress levels have changed how people experience and manage physical strain.

Traditional chiropractic care has often focused on spinal alignment and pain. However, many individuals seek care not only for pain relief, but also for guidance on posture, movement habits, recovery strategies, and long-term physical resilience. Fragmented care or short-term symptom relief alone often leads to recurring issues.

"We observed a growing shift in patient conversations," said DC Justin, Clinical Director at True Chiropractic. "People want to understand how to maintain progress, prevent recurrence, and function better in daily life, not just feel better temporarily. The expanded care model formalises how we guide patients beyond immediate symptom relief and towards long-term musculoskeletal health."

A More Comprehensive Care Framework

Under the expanded model, chiropractic clinical leadership remains the focus of care. Each patient begins with a comprehensive chiropractic assessment that evaluates spinal health, movement patterns, posture, nervous system function, and lifestyle factors.

From there, structured care pathways may incorporate rehabilitation support, movement-based therapies, and technology-assisted treatments based on patients' health needs.

Beyond Symptom Relief: Supporting Functional Health

The clinic has also expanded beyond traditional chiropractic adjustments by unveiling rehabilitation therapies and advanced treatment technologies. The updated care model now enables clinicians to provide more comprehensive support for musculoskeletal conditions.

This approach reflects a broader shift toward preventive, functional, and movement-based healthcare. By combining spinal care with movement guidance and rehabilitation, True Chiropractic focuses on how posture, habits, work demands, and physical load influence long-term musculoskeletal health.

"Our role is not only to address what hurts today but to help patients understand how their bodies adapt to stress, movement, and daily life," added Lisa, Group Lead of True Chiropractic. "So they can make informed decisions that support sustained function and mobility."

Care Across Different Life Stages

The expansion of specialised chiropractic programmes reflects growing recognition that musculoskeletal health needs vary across different life stages. Through pregnancy chiropractic care, sports chiropractic and performance care, geriatric chiropractic care, and scoliosis-focused support, the clinic aims to offer more tailored care pathways for patients with different physical demands.

The chiropractor in Singapore states that this update does not change its core approach to care. While the framework has evolved, True Chiropractic remains grounded in its core principles: non-invasive, drug-free, evidence-informed chiropractic care. Rehabilitation and movement education are included to help patients better understand and manage their physical health needs.

Looking Ahead: Sustainable & Active Wellness

True Chiropractic views this evolution as part of a broader commitment to active ageing, preventive spine care, and functional longevity.

By strengthening education, coordinated care, and long-term planning, the clinic aims to help individuals and families make informed decisions that support mobility, resilience, and quality of life over time.

https://www.truechiropractic.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By OOm Pte Ltd

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TagTag:
True Chiropractic Chiropractic care pathways Musculoskeletal health needs

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