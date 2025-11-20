Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan CareTech Alliance targets Japan silver market

November 20, 2025 | 11:17
(0) user say
The Taiwan CareTech Alliance is introducing its smart elderly care solutions to target Japan's growing silver market demographic.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - To seize opportunities in Japan's rapidly aging market, Taiwan's smart assistive technology SME, Netown Corporation, has partnered with nine outstanding care technology Taiwanese SMEs to establish the Taiwan CareTech Alliance (Japanese name: 台湾ケアテック連盟). Under this brand, the alliance aims to expand into Japan's growing silver economy, showcasing Taiwan's capabilities in smart elderly care solutions.

Taiwan CareTech Alliance Targets Japan’s Silver Market with Smart Elderly Care Solutions


To build a more comprehensive long-term care technology ecosystem, the alliance has introduced two innovative integrated products: "Smart Nursing Bed" and "Smart Group Trainer." These products combine AI-driven health monitoring, support, and interactive functions, ushering in a new era of intelligent elderly care.

To strengthen its international reach, the alliance has launched a series of short promotional videos, an official website, and multi-platform social media channels (including LinkedIn and X/Twitter) to highlight Taiwan's strengths in integrated assistive technologies. The alliance also participated in major Japanese exhibitions—the Japan Health Expo in Osaka and Medical Japan Tokyo 2025—engaging with over 3,000 visitors, including local short- and long-term care facilities and medical distributors, showcasing its new integrated products.

Furthermore, the alliance has actively collaborated with Japan's Kyushu Medical Equipment Group Federation and the Japan Overseas Medical Equipment Technical Assistants, gaining strong recognition and support from local organizations. With support from the Taiwanese government, the Taiwan CareTech Alliance is developing smart elderly care and aging-care solutions while expanding the global presence and business potential of MIT (Made in Taiwan) assistive devices in Japan and other international markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taiwan Innovative Software and Services Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taiwan CareTech Alliance Smart elderly care Aging market demographic

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020