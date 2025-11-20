Corporate

Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance breaks into Thailand market

November 20, 2025 | 12:33
(0) user say
The Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance has achieved a significant breakthrough in Thailand's healthcare market through cross industry collaboration.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - To address the export challenges faced by Taiwan's textile industry amid global trade and tariff pressures, leading functional and smart textiles manufacturer, Asiatic Fiber Corporation, has initiated cross-industry collaboration between textile and medical equipment companies, establishing the "Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance" with support from the Taiwanese government.

Photo 1 (Thailand 醫療紡織).jpg


With Thailand's recent growth in medical tourism and the implementation of Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) policies, the demand for reusable and sterilizable medical garments has increased. Therefore, the alliance introduced high-value medical textile products tailored for the Thai market, including the "Air Scrub Suit" and graphene-based "Pain Relief Sleeves."

In September, the alliance successfully participated in Thailand's largest medical exhibition, Medical Fair Thailand 2025, and hosted a large-scale product debut showcase. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including representatives from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, the Thai Garment Manufacturers Association (TGMA), and the Thai-Taiwan Business Association. Professional models presented the alliance's new products through a roadshow-style demonstration, attracting interest from leading Thai medical apparel manufacturers such as Paladin Workwear and P.J. Garment. Representatives from local public and private hospitals, as well as rehabilitation centers, also expressed strong interest in the alliance's products. Through these efforts—combined with the use of AI tools for customer feedback analysis and LinkedIn-based targeted marketing—the alliance significantly enhanced the visibility of Taiwan's medical textile products in Thailand, achieving over US$580,000 in confirmed orders and establishing a strong presence in the Thai healthcare market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taiwan Innovative Software and Services Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

