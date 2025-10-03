Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sunlight REIT Bags Five-Star GRESB 2025: Green Portfolio Scores Top

October 03, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
Energy retrofits cut carbon forty per cent, handing ESG writers Hong Kong REIT keywords and rating report.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2025 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that Sunlight REIT has attained the highest five-star rating in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment ("GRESB Assessment"), as well as a Grade A rating in Public Disclosure for the third consecutive year. GRESB Assessment is a worldwide recognized environmental, social and governance ("ESG") benchmark in the real estate sector.

Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are privileged to be awarded with a five-star rating in the GRESB Assessment, implying a ranking within the top 20% of all participants. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Sunlight REIT's sustainability journey, reflecting the Manager's unwavering commitment to ESG and highlighting our unabated effort in enhancing sustainability performance across various ESG metrics. Looking ahead, we will build upon our firm foundation and strengthen our ongoing efforts towards achieving the 2030 Sustainability Vision, while nurturing a culture of care and sustainability to transit into a low-carbon economy and to create shared values for our stakeholders."

GRESB is an industry-driven organization that provides the financial industry with standardized and validated ESG data to advance environmental, operational and financial sustainability across real assets. Currently, it covers more than 2,200 real estate companies, REITs, funds and developers, along with over 800 infrastructure funds and asset operators for USD 9 trillion worth of assets under management.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sunlight Sunlight REIT Green Portfolio Scores Energy retrofits

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Siam Paragon Watch Week 2025: Bangkok Joins World Horology Elite

Siam Paragon Watch Week 2025: Bangkok Joins World Horology Elite

Fuzhou Culture Roadshow 2025: Jakarta and Bali Invite Travelers

Fuzhou Culture Roadshow 2025: Jakarta and Bali Invite Travelers

Trend Micro Tops IDC MarketScape 2025: Worldwide XDR Leader Crowned

Trend Micro Tops IDC MarketScape 2025: Worldwide XDR Leader Crowned

CUHK Scholarships 2025: Full Tuition and Stipend for Global Talent

CUHK Scholarships 2025: Full Tuition and Stipend for Global Talent

ONYX Shama Bangkok 2025: Two New Serviced Residences Open

ONYX Shama Bangkok 2025: Two New Serviced Residences Open

Thomson Fertility IVA 2025: New Hope for Diminished Ovarian Reserves

Thomson Fertility IVA 2025: New Hope for Diminished Ovarian Reserves

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Siam Paragon Watch Week 2025: Bangkok Joins World Horology Elite

Siam Paragon Watch Week 2025: Bangkok Joins World Horology Elite

Fuzhou Culture Roadshow 2025: Jakarta and Bali Invite Travelers

Fuzhou Culture Roadshow 2025: Jakarta and Bali Invite Travelers

Trend Micro Tops IDC MarketScape 2025: Worldwide XDR Leader Crowned

Trend Micro Tops IDC MarketScape 2025: Worldwide XDR Leader Crowned

CUHK Scholarships 2025: Full Tuition and Stipend for Global Talent

CUHK Scholarships 2025: Full Tuition and Stipend for Global Talent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020