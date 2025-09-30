Corporate

Ho Chi Minh City rises to 95th place on Global Financial Centres Index

September 30, 2025 | 13:52
(0) user say
Ho Chi Minh City has climbed three places to 95th on the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), marking its highest ranking since first entering the list in 2022.
Ho Chi Minh City rises to 95th place on Global Financial Centres Index
Photo: Le Toan

For the first time, Vietnam surpasses Thailand in the GFCI report published by London-based Z/Yen Partners and the China Development Institute on September 25. Bangkok (Thailand) fell out of the top 100 financial centres and now ranks 102nd.

Ho Chi Minh City scored 664 points, up 10 points from March. The municipal city was among the 15 financial centres projected to experience strong growth in the next two to three years. However, the city dropped two places in the fintech ranking.

Globally, New York leads the index, with London second. Hong Kong retains third position ahead of Singapore. San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Seoul are unchanged in fifth to tenth positions.

This year's index assesses 135 financial centres. Some 140 different factors have gone into the underlying assessment, ensuring a broad and effective range of inputs.

The ranking improvement comes as plans to establish an international financial centre (IFC) in Ho Chi Minh City take shape. The National Assembly approved the resolution on developing IFCs in both Ho Chi Minh City and Danang on June 27.

The government aims for the Ho Chi Minh City IFC to commence operations by late 2025 and reach full completion within five years. The IFC will span 783 hectares across Saigon and Ben Thanh wards in former District 1, as well as the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, including 719 ha of land and 64 ha of the Saigon River.

The IFC is intended to offer a comprehensive range of financial products and services such as banking and capital markets, tied to asset and fund management services. It will also include experimental mechanisms (sandbox) for fintech, innovation, specialised exchanges, and derivative commodities.

The cornerstone for Vietnam's IFC success The cornerstone for Vietnam's IFC success

Since Vietnam approved plans for an international financial center last year, the government has made remarkable progress to realize its vision. Damian Hickey, regional director for Southeast Asia at The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, analyzes the priorities and pitfalls of the process.
IFC strategic poses test for local lenders IFC strategic poses test for local lenders

To join international financial markets, domestic credit institutions are being tasked to meet membership criteria while also competing with global players.
LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

LG Innotek has secured major financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a strong endorsement of the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management practices.

By Thanh Van

