Suoi Tien celebrates 30 years with National Day festival

August 26, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Suoi Tien Theme Park celebrates 30 years of history and fun with a week-long festival for National Day, offering visitors a mix of cultural, artistic, and culinary experiences alongside exciting new attractions and special promotions.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2, Suoi Tien Tourist Area will host a unique festival week packed with entertainment, cultural and artistic activities, culinary experiences, attractive promotions, and new attractions. On September 2, the park will offer up to 50 per cent off entrance tickets for the first 3,000 visitors, with prices at VND40,000 ($1.60) for children and VND80,000 ($3.20) for adults, running from 7am to 4pm.

Suoi Tien celebrates 30 years with National Day festival
Suoi Tien Theme Park offers nighttime entertainment for visitors from August 29 to September 2

The highlight is a live art performance on the water stage, from August 29 to September 2, featuring numerous renowned artists and nearly 100 professional actors. The show traces Suoi Tien’s evolution from wild terrain to a celebrated tourist destination, vividly celebrating southern culture through spectacular performances that blend contemporary music with advanced lighting effects.

Each performance immerses the audience in a glittering atmosphere where legacy and modernity collide, creating an indelible impression.

Suoi Tien celebrates 30 years with National Day festival
The performance begins at 6 pm from August 29, with special performances on the nights of September 1 and 2

This is more than just a visual feast; it is also a heartfelt thanks to the millions of visitors who have followed Suoi Tien over the last 30 years. Along the main path, guests will be entertained by spectacular fire dancers, DJs, and LED dance performances, creating a festive atmosphere filled with shimmering lights.

Furthermore, unique experiences such as exploring Unicorn Palace's 18 levels of hell, fishing for crocodiles at night, an appealing children's play area, and a food street with various delicacies promise to provide moments of pleasure and total relaxation for all members of the family.

The exhibition space 'Suoi Tien 30 years - Land of Living Legends' is designed as an emotional journey, evoking Vietnamese values, lighting up memories and continuing to write a new epic chapter for the future.

Here, visitors will experience role-playing and checking in with legendary characters through modern technology, as if lost in a real-life fairy tale world, where the past and present blend, so that each person can transform into a living part of the 30-year Suoi Tien story.

Suoi Tien celebrates 30 years with National Day festival
‘30 Years of Magic – Suoi Tien Fairy Tale’ parade

At the 'Time Travel to the Past' mini-exhibition, visitors can revisit cherished memories with photographs of themselves and their families at Suoi Tien during the 1990s and 2000s,

The parade performance ‘30 Years of Journey – Suoi Tien Fairy Tales’ brings beloved characters to life through vibrant colours, music, and dazzling lights. Spectacular acts such as Son Tinh – Thuy Tinh, fire dancer, and clown magic tricks promise to leave lasting impressions on audiences.

Suoi Tien invites families and friends to enjoy its 30th-anniversary festival, explore the vibrant attractions, and create lasting memories in a lively, festive atmosphere.

Suoi Tien Theme Park - Address: 120 Hanoi Highway, Tang Nhon Phu ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Hotline: 1900636787

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SuoiTienThemePark/

Website: https://suoitien.com/

HCM City metro ready next year HCM City metro ready next year

Construction of HCM City’s first metro line from Ben Thanh market in District 1 to Suoi Tien Tourist Park in district 9 is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, leaders of the city People’s Committee said after visiting the construction site on Thursday.
Ben Thanh underground trade center to be built in Ho Chi Minh City Ben Thanh underground trade center to be built in Ho Chi Minh City

The joint venture of Toshin Development Co., Ltd., JOIN, Nikken Sekkei, and Osaka Chikagai was put forward by Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to become the developer of Ben Thanh underground trade centre.
Suoi Tien Farm: the heart of green tourism for Lunar New Year Suoi Tien Farm: the heart of green tourism for Lunar New Year

Immerse yourself in nature, explore the farm, and take part in environmental protection activities - a Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday at Suoi Tien Farm promises not only excitement but also the opportunity to spread the message of sustainable living. Welcome the new year in your own unique way, filled with joy and meaning.

By Ha Thuy

30th anniversary Suoi Tien Special festival week Impressive entertainment space Celebrates National Day dazzling festival parade performance
Green-digital goals require balance

Green-digital goals require balance

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

Tan Thuan Tower: a new green-tech office landmark in Ho Chi Minh City

Tan Thuan Tower: a new green-tech office landmark in Ho Chi Minh City

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Masan High-Tech Materials to grab opportunities from rising tungsten prices

Masan High-Tech Materials to grab opportunities from rising tungsten prices

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

