Suoi Tien celebrates 30 years with National Day festival

Celebrating its 30th anniversary and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2, Suoi Tien Tourist Area will host a unique festival week packed with entertainment, cultural and artistic activities, culinary experiences, attractive promotions, and new attractions. On September 2, the park will offer up to 50 per cent off entrance tickets for the first 3,000 visitors, with prices at VND40,000 ($1.60) for children and VND80,000 ($3.20) for adults, running from 7am to 4pm.

Suoi Tien Theme Park offers nighttime entertainment for visitors from August 29 to September 2

The highlight is a live art performance on the water stage, from August 29 to September 2, featuring numerous renowned artists and nearly 100 professional actors. The show traces Suoi Tien’s evolution from wild terrain to a celebrated tourist destination, vividly celebrating southern culture through spectacular performances that blend contemporary music with advanced lighting effects.

Each performance immerses the audience in a glittering atmosphere where legacy and modernity collide, creating an indelible impression.

The performance begins at 6 pm from August 29, with special performances on the nights of September 1 and 2

This is more than just a visual feast; it is also a heartfelt thanks to the millions of visitors who have followed Suoi Tien over the last 30 years. Along the main path, guests will be entertained by spectacular fire dancers, DJs, and LED dance performances, creating a festive atmosphere filled with shimmering lights.

Furthermore, unique experiences such as exploring Unicorn Palace's 18 levels of hell, fishing for crocodiles at night, an appealing children's play area, and a food street with various delicacies promise to provide moments of pleasure and total relaxation for all members of the family.

The exhibition space 'Suoi Tien 30 years - Land of Living Legends' is designed as an emotional journey, evoking Vietnamese values, lighting up memories and continuing to write a new epic chapter for the future.

Here, visitors will experience role-playing and checking in with legendary characters through modern technology, as if lost in a real-life fairy tale world, where the past and present blend, so that each person can transform into a living part of the 30-year Suoi Tien story.

‘30 Years of Magic – Suoi Tien Fairy Tale’ parade

At the 'Time Travel to the Past' mini-exhibition, visitors can revisit cherished memories with photographs of themselves and their families at Suoi Tien during the 1990s and 2000s,

The parade performance ‘30 Years of Journey – Suoi Tien Fairy Tales’ brings beloved characters to life through vibrant colours, music, and dazzling lights. Spectacular acts such as Son Tinh – Thuy Tinh, fire dancer, and clown magic tricks promise to leave lasting impressions on audiences.

Suoi Tien invites families and friends to enjoy its 30th-anniversary festival, explore the vibrant attractions, and create lasting memories in a lively, festive atmosphere.

Suoi Tien Theme Park - Address: 120 Hanoi Highway, Tang Nhon Phu ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Hotline: 1900636787

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SuoiTienThemePark/

Website: https://suoitien.com/

