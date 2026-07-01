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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sinopec wins ESG social responsibility award at Mainz Sino-European conference

July 01, 2026 | 11:47
(0) user say
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386) received the Social Responsibility Best Practice award at the third Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference, held on 26 June in Mainz, Germany.

MAINZ, Germany, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has received the "Social Responsibility Best Practice" award at the third Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference held on June 26 in Mainz, Germany, for its submission titled "Innovation‑Driven Green Development, Shared Responsibility for a Sustainable Future," which has been recognized for its comprehensive full‑chain carbon management practices.

With product carbon footprint management at its core, Sinopec has established a comprehensive carbon management system spanning the full product lifecycle and aligned with both Chinese and European standards. The company has also become the first to achieve mutual recognition with BASF on carbon footprint accounting, creating a replicable model for cross‑border green collaboration.

Sinopec's efforts in green energy supply, low‑carbon technology R&D, and supply chain carbon assessment demonstrate the group's commitment to advancing China's "dual carbon" goals and set a practical benchmark for ESG implementation in the global energy and chemical industry.

At the conference, a Sinopec representative delivered a keynote titled Cleaner Energy, Better Life: Deepening China-Europe Green Cooperation for a Low-Carbon Energy Future. The phrase Cleaner Energy, Better Life serves as both Sinopec's guiding principle for green and low-carbon development and its solemn commitment to the world. The speech noted that green and low-carbon development is a shared pursuit of all humanity and that China and Europe have vast potential for cooperation in this field.

The conference, as an open and professional exchange platform, takes the role of encouraging Chinese and European enterprises to work together in advancing sustainable development and jointly charting a blueprint for a greener future.

Aligned with its "Dual Carbon" goals, Sinopec has made product carbon footprint management a strategic pillar of its ESG agenda, driving international standards alignment and enhancing global competitiveness. The company has built a comprehensive carbon management framework underpinned by strong top-level governance, full lifecycle coverage, and integrated alignment with domestic and international carbon management systems.

Committed to open collaboration, Sinopec has proactively advanced mutual recognition of carbon footprint methodologies with European counterparts, reaching accounting standard alignment with BASF to support the low-carbon transformation of the global chemical industry.

Meanwhile, Sinopec has embedded low-carbon requirements throughout its procurement processes, extending carbon footprint management from its internal operations to the broader industrial chain, continuously driving green upgrades across its entire supply chain.

Please visit http://www.sinopec.com/listco/en/ for more information from Sinopec.

By PR Newswire

SINOPEC

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TagTag:
Sinopec Social Responsibility Best Practice SinoEuropean Conference green development

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