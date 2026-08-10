Taroko Mountain Market returns 15-16 August after earthquake

HUALIEN, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no need to travel into Taroko to experience the cultural splendor of its six tribal communities all at once. This summer, visitors to the "Taroko • Mountain Market" can get up close to the Truku people's wisdom and cultural heritage through traditional music and dance performances presented in turn by six communities—while also taking concrete action to support Hualien's post-earthquake tourism recovery.

The Xiulin Township Office and the Asia Cement team assisted the Bsngan Tribal Council in independently organizing the 5th "Taroko • Mountain Market." In the photo, second from the right in the front row is Xiulin Township Mayor Sitang Yuci; standing in white in the back row is Chen Chih-hsien, Plant Director of Asia Cement's Hualien Plant.

The 5th "Taroko • Mountain Market" will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 15–16 at the Hualien City Old Railway Pedestrian Area. This year's event brings together six communities of the Bsngan Tribal Council of Fushi Village, Taroko—Ayu,Rowcing, Dgarung, Skadang, Huhus, and Kulu—who will take turns presenting music and dance performances unique to each community. The event will also feature tribal cuisine, specialty crafts, and youth cultural-creative content, inviting the public to gain a deeper understanding of Truku culture through eating, drinking, playing, and browsing.

Using Culture to Drive Tourism, Injecting Recovery Energy into Hualien

The April 3 earthquake and recent storm damage have taken a toll on tourism in Hualien, and many local shops and tribal enterprises are still working to recover. This year, the "Taroko • Mountain Market" has specially relocated to the Hualien City Old Railway Pedestrian Area, in hopes of letting more people get to know the Truku people's cultural character up close, while supporting local industry through actual spending and injecting more vitality into Hualien tourism.

Chen Shih-cheng, Chairman of the Bsngan Tribal Council, said the Taroko Mountain Market is not just a sales platform, but is hoped to become a bridge for exchange between tribal culture and the public. This year, six communities were specially invited to jointly take part in the cultural performances, in hopes of letting more people see the cultural characteristics and life stories of different communities all at once. At the same time, through the market, cultural experiences, and tribal cuisine, the event aims to promote exchange between the public and the tribes, making culture an important force in supporting local regeneration.

Tribally Self-Run, Building a Taroko Cultural Brand

The "Taroko • Mountain Market" was first launched in 2022, initially organized by Asia Cement. After three years of capacity-building, it has developed into a major cultural brand independently planned by the tribes, and has become an important annual summer cultural event in the Taroko region.

This year's event is organized by the Bsngan Tribal Council of Fushi Village, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, aiming to build a platform that combines cultural performances, tribal industry, and tourism promotion—helping more people get to know Taroko while assisting tribal specialty products in expanding into the market. No booth fees will be charged for the event, with all vendor proceeds going entirely to the vendors themselves, allowing the cultural event to simultaneously drive local economic development. To encourage active public participation, anyone who completes the designated check-in during the event will receive a NT$100 market discount coupon and a small gift, limited to 200 per day while supplies last.

5th "Taroko • Mountain Market" Event Information

Date: August 15–16, 2026 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Hualien City Old Railway Pedestrian Area

Organizer: Bsngan Tribal Council, Fushi Village, Xiulin Township, Hualien County

Press Contact: Lena Sun, Asia Cement, 02-2733-8000