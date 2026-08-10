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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KT&G launches ESSE at Istanbul Airport duty-free

August 10, 2026 | 11:51
(0) user say
KT&G launched its global brand ESSE at Istanbul Airport duty-free, one of the world's largest duty-free markets, reinforcing the company's global brand footprint.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (KRX: 033780) announced the launch of its global brand ESSE at the duty-free shops of Istanbul Airport in Türkiye.

ESSE is a globally recognized brand that accounts for one-third of all super-slim cigarette sales worldwide, and is currently available in more than 90 countries. Last year, ESSE recorded approximately USD 770 million in global sales, exceeding KRW 1 trillion in annual sales, cementing its position as KT&G's flagship global brand.

The product lineup introduced at Istanbul Airport consists of five variants:

ESSE Blue, ESSE Change 4mg, ESSE Himalaya, ESSE Double Shot, ESSE Change Double Orange.

Istanbul Airport ranks among the world's top airports by annual passenger volume, serving as a major global aviation hub connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Last year, the airport welcomed approximately 84 million visitors and serves as one of Türkiye's key international gateways, making it an important hub in one of the world's largest duty-free markets.

KT&G had previously entered the Turkish duty-free market in June of last year, launching five ESSE variants at Antalya Airport. With this latest entry into Istanbul Airport, the company has further expanded its duty-free distribution network in Türkiye and strengthened its engagement with international travelers.

Going forward, KT&G plans to continuously expand its presence across global duty-free channels, centered on the ESSE brand, to enhance its business competitiveness and brand influence worldwide.

"This entry into Istanbul Airport duty-free represents a significant opportunity for consumers from around the world to experience KT&G products," said a KT&G spokesperson. "We will continue to expand our business through major global airports and duty-free channels, and further strengthen our competitiveness in the global market."

KT&G holds a leading position in South Korea's NGP (Next-Generation Products), health functional food sector, and combustible cigarette markets. The company has grown into a global enterprise, selling more than 870 brands in approximately 148 countries.

By PR Newswire

KT&G Corporation

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TagTag:
ESSE KT&G Istanbul airport

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