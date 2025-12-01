Singapore Sports Hub renamed The Kallang for diverse accessible community experiences

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 – Kallang Alive Sport Management, the company that manages the Singapore Sports Hub, today announced it has officially changed its corporate name to The Kallang Group and Singapore Sports Hub will begin operating under a new name, The Kallang.

Connection: The Kallang will continue to build meaningful networks in the community, aided by how it designs space, creates events and fosters a sense of belonging between people and destination. Vibrancy: The Kallang is a place built for people, ideas and memories. The energy is woven into the fabric of the destination: where people train, play, perform and gather. Excellence: The Kallang plans every moment with care and operates with precision to ensure a stellar experience for all. Leadership: The Kallang continues to bring in firsts and build its momentum with world-class partners as the excitement epicentre of Singapore.

The Kallang is a vibrant precinct that encompasses all current infrastructure and assets that was previously known as the Singapore Sports Hub. It is not just a venue for events, but also a destination where memorable moments are made. The Kallang Group is the corporate entity that will continue to oversee the management, programming and delivery of world-class experiences at The Kallang, driving the next chapter of growth for the precinct.Keith Magnus, Chairman, The Kallang Group, and Quek Swee Kuan, Chief Executive Officer, The Kallang Group, unveiled the new brand name at a launch event held at the Bank of Singapore (BOS) Lounge at the National Stadium. Joining them to celebrate the occasion were The Kallang Group staff and more than 300 stakeholders and partners representing The Kallang’s four pillars – sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community.Growth since 2022 takeoverSince the 2022 government takeover, The Kallang has gone from strength to strength, delivering more sport, entertainment and lifestyle event days, and significantly increased event attendance. The energy continued into 2025, with The Kallang hosting world-class sporting events such as the World Aquatics Championships and the World Para Swimming Championships. Alongside performances by global icons like Lady Gaga, who chose Singapore as her only stop in Asia, this year’s robust event calendar has further solidified The Kallang’s position as the excitement epicentre of Singapore.The Kallang has also hosted numerous community events such as the National School Games, Majulah Fiesta, GetActive!, and ONE Countdown, creating meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to come together and strengthen their connection with this iconic precinct.Keith Magnus, Chairman, The Kallang Group, shared, “The launch of The Kallang marks an exciting new chapter for us. Over the past three years, this precinct has transformed into a dynamic hub for world-class sport, entertainment and community life, hosting over 4,000 event days and welcoming more than nine million visitors. The Kallang Group’s legacy of creating tangible impact extends beyond the numbers. What inspires us is the spirit this place now carries. Our ambition is for The Kallang to become the excitement epicentre of Singapore – a place where global acts, local heroes and everyday Singaporeans unite to share unforgettable experiences that strengthen our national fabric.“The Kallang is not just a world-class venue. It is a feeling, a connection, a shared memory. This brand launch reflects our commitment to build a precinct that belongs to all Singaporeans – and to ensure The Kallang becomes one of the most exciting and loved destinations in the region for generations to come.”Why “The Kallang”In Singapore, “Kallang” represents more than a name or location. It is a powerful yet emotional symbol of national pride. Rooted in Singapore’s collective consciousness, “Kallang” has always represented a space where people unite through competitions, celebrations and shared experiences like the National Day Parade.“Kallang” has been home to both the previous and current National Stadium, hosting countless memorable moments that united the nation. It is where the legendary “Kallang Roar” and “Kallang Wave” emerged as fans rallied behind Team Singapore, transforming individual voices into a powerful chorus of national pride.This rich sporting legacy forms the foundation upon which The Kallang now builds. The transition from Singapore Sports Hub to The Kallang represents our evolution – where we broaden our identity while honouring our sporting heritage. It embraces our collective memories while strengthening our belief that sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community form the pillars of a dynamic ecosystem.Commitment to delivering world-class experiencesThe Kallang will continue to serve its purpose as a vibrant, multi-use destination that brings people together through world-class sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community experiences, contributing to the broader vision of bringing the wider Kallang Alive precinct to life.The Kallang’s new tagline, “Feel Alive”, captures its inventive spirit of creating exciting experiences for all across sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community.This tagline is anchored on the four brand values of:Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore's most decorated Paralympian said “For Team Singapore athletes, The Kallang has always been a training ground and stage for world-class excellence. This refreshed identity will continue to inspire the nation and provide a home for iconic sporting moments like the World Aquatics Championships and World Para Swimming Championships.”“The best venues don’t simply stage events — they create powerful connections between athletes and their fans,” said Charles Hsiung, President of APG and Women’s Tennis Association Tournament Board Representative for the APAC region. "The Kallang's strength lies in its efficiency, multifunctional capability, and clear delivery of the organisation’s values and mission. It is a dynamic platform for Singapore to elevate the live event experience, inspire athletes to perform their best, deliver memorable moments that resonate deeply with fans across the world, and strengthen the region’s role in the global sport landscape.”Ensuring diverse programmes for everyone and bringing spaces and experiences to lifeThe Kallang Group is committed to engaging different communities through our diverse programmes, and bringing spaces and experiences in the precinct to life.Countdown 2026 at The Kallang, an annual signature countdown event and The Kallang Group’s first event under the new corporate name, brings communities together to usher in the new year as one. This year’s event will feature a thrilling programme, including the Countdown 2026 Concert headlined by K-pop group Super Junior and family-friendly community activities across The Kallang. The community can also look forward to the longest countdown fireworks in Singapore for this year – 35 minutes across four chapters – as the sky above the Kallang Basin lights up in vibrant colours.To further curate a truly unique experience for our patrons, The Kallang Group announced the introduction of The Kallang Pass, which will grant one lucky winner a pair of tickets to attend a variety of events held at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2026. To stand a chance to win The Kallang Pass, patrons must attend Countdown 2026 at The Kallang on 31 December. All Singapore Residents aged 18 and above are eligible to participate. Register your interest here.Infrastructure EnhancementsTo shape a new era of vibrancy across sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community, The Kallang Group has lined up a series of infrastructure enhancements that will elevate the experiences of everyone who steps into The Kallang.Visitors can look forward to new alfresco food and beverage concepts, a new sheltered padel ecosystem, refreshed family-friendly spaces and more.An exciting tenant lineup will refresh the area into a community-centric and community-activated plaza that embodies the active spirit of The Kallang.The action will add vibrancy to the waterfront, lined with new and experiential alfresco dining concepts. This inviting and dynamic esplanade will become the new go-to hangout along the Kallang Basin, serving up new gastronomical experiences from day to night.The family-favourite Splash-N-Surf will evolve into an enhanced playscape for children of all ages, incorporating water play with active zones that engage the senses. The space will also introduce a sheltered padel ecosystem with competition-ready courts, combining competitive sports, active lifestyle and play all in one venue. The iconic Climb and Bouldering Walls in the mall will also be enhanced to bring new experiences to climbers of all levels.The enhancement works will start in phases from Q2 2026, with the revitalised mall slated for completion in 2028. The mall will remain operational throughout the works.Amplifying positive social impact on the communityThe Kallang Group is committed to giving back and be a force for good in our community. We work closely with partners, schools and charity organisations to make sports, entertainment and recreational activities more accessible to underserved groups. We provide opportunities for youths, families, seniors and various community groups to participate in inclusive programmes, as well as support volunteerism in social causes and create shared experiences that strengthen our community. These efforts reflect our belief that The Kallang should serve as an inclusive space where Singaporeans from all walks of life can connect and thrive together.added, “As we enter this next phase of growth, we are elevating both the curation and the hardware of the precinct with major upgrades, new national facilities and an even bolder calendar of marquee events. At the same time, we remain grounded in purpose. Since 2023, The Kallang Group has partnered more than 100 charities to create thousands of opportunities for their beneficiaries to enjoy world-class live experiences. We are now exploring a philanthropic fund to give donors and well-wishers a direct role in uplifting the communities we serve. Together, these efforts express who we are today and the kind of impact we aim to make for the future.”https://www.thekallang.com.sg/

