Singapore alliance opens Nanjing center for Southeast Asia expansion

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), together with its Professional Services (PS) Centre Alliance partners, comprising Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, Institute of Valuers & Appraisers, Singapore Business Federation (SBF), Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI), Singapore Manufacturing Federation, Tax Academy of Singapore and the Law Society of Singapore, has launched the PS Centre in Nanjing. This marks the Alliance's second PS Centre in China and its third globally, strengthening a growing network to support enterprises expanding across China, Singapore and Southeast Asia.



Amid rising demand from businesses seeking overseas growth, the PS Centre was established as a trusted platform to connect enterprises with trusted professional services expertise and in-market networks, enabling smoother and more effective cross-border expansion. Nanjing is strategically positioned, with strong linkages to universities that support talent pipelines, as well as ecosystem builders such as the Singapore-Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island that help businesses establish and maintain operational presence in the market.



Since its inception, the PS Centres in China and Vietnam have provided on-the-ground support and facilitated opportunities for over 100 businesses. Prior to the launch in Nanjing, the PS Centre has already supported several Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in establishing operations and building local teams. One such example is BIPO, a HR solutions provider, which successfully set up its presence in Nanjing with support from the PS Centre ecosystem.



Michael Chen, CEO of BIPO (Asia) shared: "The launch of the Professional Services Centre marks an important step in enabling more efficient and scalable global expansion for enterprises. As companies expand across markets, what they increasingly need is not just individual services, but an integrated ecosystem of professional capabilities. At BIPO, we are proud to partner with ISCA and the broader professional community to provide the HR technology and operational infrastructure that supports this ecosystem, helping businesses build sustainable, compliant, and tech-enabled global operations."



The launch took place at the forum titled "Bridging Singapore and Nanjing, Charting Opportunities from ASEAN to China", organised by the PS Alliance and co-hosted by China-Singapore Nanjing Eco-Tech Island Investment Development Co., Ltd. The forum brought together government representatives, professional bodies, financial institutions and business leaders from both Singapore and China.



Xu Feng, Vice Mayor of Nanjing, highlighted the growing economic linkages between China and Southeast Asia: "Nanjing and Singapore share a long-standing friendship built upon a strong foundation of cooperation. We recognise that the international expansion of enterprises relies on the support of professional services. As a global hub for professional services, Singapore offers complementary strengths, and the prospects for collaboration between our two sides are vast. Nanjing will continue to foster a world-class international business environment, enhance its end-to-end support systems for enterprises expanding overseas, and promote mutually beneficial partnerships between enterprises and Singapore's professional institutions."



Ernie Koh, Council Member, SBF / Vice-Chairman, Research & Publications Committee, SCCCI said: "Singapore and China share strong and enduring economic ties, and platforms like the Nanjing PS Centre play a critical role in deepening these linkages. By bringing together business networks and professional expertise, the Alliance can better support enterprises in navigating new markets, strengthening their capabilities, and unlocking opportunities across Southeast Asia. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enabling sustainable, cross-border growth."



Daniel Koh, Vice-President, The Law Society of Singapore, said: "As businesses expand across borders, navigating legal and regulatory complexities becomes increasingly critical. The establishment of the PS Centre provides a valuable platform for enterprises to access trusted legal expertise alongside other professional services. By strengthening cross-border collaboration, we can help businesses operate with greater confidence, manage risks effectively, and build resilient foundations for international growth."



Darren Ku, Council Member, ASME, said: "For many SMEs, internationalisation presents both significant opportunities and challenges. The Nanjing PS Centre offers a practical and structured gateway for businesses to access the professional support they need, from compliance to market entry strategies. By lowering barriers and providing coordinated expertise, the Alliance will empower more SMEs to expand into Southeast Asia with greater confidence and clarity."



Beyond facilitating business expansion, the Nanjing PS Centre will also anchor talent development and cross-border capabilities. ISCA has established partnerships with key institutions including Nanjing University of Finance and Economics, Nanjing Audit University, and Jiangsu Certified Public Accountants, laying the foundation for a sustainable pipeline of internationally-ready accounting professionals.



ISCA President Teo Ser Luck said: "The Professional Services Centre in Nanjing shows our commitment to helping Chinese and Singapore businesses grow with good governance, proper compliance, and sound financial management as they expand across the region. Through working together, we can help businesses grow with confidence and in a sustainable way. We plan to bring this model to other parts of the world, so we can continue sharing knowledge and networks with businesses operating across borders."



With regions such as Shenzhen, Johor Bahru, and Bangkok earmarked for new PS Centres, the PS Alliance has highlighted their commitment to supporting businesses in their cross-border endeavours and operations. By providing a platform for them to explore new opportunities for growth and talent development, these PS Centres play a vital role in cross-border professional development.



The launch of Nanjing PS Centre will serve as a platform to integrate professional resources from Singapore and Jiangsu, supporting enterprises investing in Singapore and across ASEAN. This initiative, coupled with future expansion into other regions, further underscores ISCA's continued role in strengthening cross-border collaboration and enabling resilient, future-ready business growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.