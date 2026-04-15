SIM Global Education releases first-month university guide

SIM – International Students Onboarding - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/international-students-onboarding SIM Global Education – International Student Office - https://regional.simge.edu.sg/en/international-student-office/ SIM GE – International student support and buddy programmes - https://regional.simge.edu.sg/en/navigating-the-transition-to-studying-abroad/ SIM GE CCA - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/co-curricular-activities SIM GE Student Ambassadors - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/student-ambassadors SIM Student Care - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/student-care

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - The first 30 days of university can shape everything that follows, from academic confidence and friendships to a student's overall sense of belonging. Recognising this pivotal transition, SIM Global Education (SIM GE) has introduced a "First 30 Days" guide designed to help new students settle in quickly, build strong habits, and make the most of their university experience from day one.Starting university is an exciting milestone, but it also comes with new expectations, from independent learning to navigating a new social environment. With early access to academic support, peer networks and wellbeing resources, SIM GE aims to ensure that students do not have to navigate this transition alone.To help students hit the ground running, the guide focuses on four key pillars: administration, academics, community and wellbeing, offering a clear roadmap for a confident and well-rounded start to university life.The first week is all about laying the groundwork. Students are encouraged to attend orientation, activate essential academic systems and familiarise themselves with campus resources that will support their journey ahead. For international students arriving in Singapore, SIM GE provides dedicated onboarding through its International Student Office (ISO). From pre-departure preparation and Student's Pass guidance to accommodation support and buddy programmes, students are guided every step of the way. Welcome receptions and orientation activities also offer early opportunities to build connections, helping students feel at home even before classes begin.As classes begin, students quickly discover that understanding expectations early can make all the difference. The guide encourages students to review module outlines, plan ahead for assessments and actively seek support when needed. SIM GE offers a range of academic resources, including workshops and consultations focused on writing, research, presentations and effective study strategies. These resources are designed not just to support learning, but to help students develop the confidence and skills needed to thrive in a university environment.Unversity life extends far beyond lectures. In their first month, students are encouraged to explore co-curricular activities (CCAs), student clubs and peer networks that enrich their overall experience. Programmes such as student ambassador initiatives and peer mentoring provide valuable opportunities for students to learn from seniors, gain practical insights and form meaningful friendships. By getting involved early, students can build a strong sense of belonging and become part of a vibrant campus community.Adjusting to university life can be both exciting and challenging. Recognising this, SIM GE places strong emphasis on student wellbeing, providing access to counselling and wellness services that support mental health and personal development. These services help students manage academic pressures, build resilience and maintain balance, ensuring they are well equipped to navigate both the highs and challenges of university life.SIM Global Education believes that a strong start can make a lasting difference. By encouraging students to actively engage with academic resources, peer support and wellbeing services from the outset, the institution aims to create an environment where students can grow with confidence, both academically and personally.https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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