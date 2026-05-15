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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shiseido Travel Retail unveils new booth concept at TFWA Asia Pacific

May 15, 2026 | 16:22
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Shiseido Travel Retail debuted a booth inspired by Japanese heritage and omotenashi at the TFWA Asia Pacific 2026 exhibition.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - Shiseido Travel Retail returns to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference this year with a refreshed booth concept inspired by Japanese spatial design principles—bringing to life a refined expression of Shiseido Group's heritage, craftsmanship, and experience-led philosophy. Rooted in Japanese arts and aesthetics, the space invites visitors to experience a sense of simplicity and quiet elegance while discovering the breadth of Shiseido Travel Retail's portfolio.

Adele Zhang, Deputy Managing Director, Shiseido Travel Retail & General Manager, Travel Retail Asia

Adele Zhang, Deputy Managing Director, Shiseido Travel Retail & General Manager, Travel Retail Asia

This design is closely aligned with Shiseido Travel Retail's experience-led philosophy, rooted in the Japanese concept of Omotenashi, a spirit of thoughtful hospitality that anticipates and fulfils the needs of each guest. Through this lens, the booth is not simply an exhibition space, but a carefully curated environment designed to foster deeper brand connection – moving beyond browsing to more meaningful, experience-led engagement.

This approach is aligned with Shiseido Travel Retail's strategic focus on driving traveler growth through experience-led moments. As the landscape evolves, the company sees a shift toward more sustainable, value-driven growth, underpinned by a focus on relevance, engagement, and long-term connection with consumers. By prioritizing relevance, personalization, and immersive experiences, Shiseido Travel Retail aims to transform moments of discovery into lasting brand relationships.

In line with this, Shiseido Travel Retail is strengthening its core brands—SHISEIDO, NARS, and Clé de Peau Beauté—alongside its fragrance portfolio. As browsing behaviors evolve, the brands are evolving in tandem, introducing new activation formats, elevated experiences, and enhanced services to stay relevant to today's consumer.

On strategy, Adele Zhang, Deputy Managing Director, Shiseido Travel Retail & General Manager, Travel Retail Asia, shared, "Today's travelers are looking for more than just products. They are seeking meaningful experiences and a deeper connection with the brands they engage with. For us, this means rethinking how we show up in travel retail – creating immersive, experience-led environments that bring our brand stories to life and build lasting relationships with consumers, ultimately driving more meaningful and sustainable growth."

By bringing together heritage, craftsmanship, and immersive design, Shiseido Travel Retail continues to redefine the travel retail experience—creating meaningful moments of discovery that resonate with today's global traveler.

https://corp.shiseido.com/en/tr/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Shiseido Travel Retail

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TagTag:
Shiseido Travel Retail Japanese heritage Omotenashi spirit

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