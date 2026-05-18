MTR crowned grand champion at 2025 Customer Service Excellence Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - The Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE) hosted the HKACE Customer Service Excellence Award Presentation Ceremony cum 26th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon last week at The Regent Hotel Hong Kong. Over 100 awards were presented to recognize outstanding customer service practitioners, with MTR Corporation named the Grand Award Champion as the highlight of the occasion.

A group photo features Hon Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (9th from right, front row); Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE (10th from right, front row); Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, CPPCC National Committee Member and Member of the Legislative Council (8th from right, front row); Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council (7th from left, back row); together with HKACE Founding Members, Executive Committee members and guests.

A total of 102 awards were presented at the event amidst fierce competition. Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE, together with honourable guests, HKACE executive committee members, and all awardees, posed for a group photo to commemorate this significant moment.

Appendix 1: List of Winners of the HKACE Customer Service Excellent Award 2025

Grand Award Champion MTR Corporation 1st Runner-up HKT Limited 2nd Runner-up The Hong Kong Jockey Club Individual Award - Contact Centre Service Award Gold Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Tse Mei Yee, Shirley Silver HKT Limited Li Miu Hei, Annie Bronze AIA International Limited Luk Kwong Lam Merit HKT Limited Yeung Shuk Yi, Joe Merit The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. Wan Ka Hing, Tingo Individual Award - Counter Service Award Gold BMW Concessionaires (HK)Ltd Lai Ka Yui, Brian Silver CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Lau Tik Fung, Oscar Bronze Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Ng Ka Ling, Aimee Merit China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited Yeung Fong Chun, Frank Merit Sino Group - Citywalk 2 Management Company Limited Individual Award - Field & Special Service Award Gold Hongkong Post Hung Tsz Yin Silver Ngong Ping 360 Limited Yip Ka Man, Carmen Bronze Shell Hong Kong Limited Xia Min Merit Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Luk Ka Chun, Paul Merit Cathay Ardis Yeung Individual Award - Frontline Service Award Gold Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Kwan Shing Yan, Kelvin Silver Goodwell Property Management Limited Wong Pui Ching, Rebecca Bronze MTR Corporation Law Pak Hin, Hinson Merit The Hong Kong Jockey Club Cheung Tsz Ching Merit Aviation Security Company Limited Cheng Bing Lam Individual Award - Internal Support Service Award Gold HKT Limited Zheng Minsui Silver BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd. Ma Wing Sze, Sissy Bronze Cathay Bianca Tang Merit AIA International Limited Lyu Chen Yu Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong Agnes Wong

Individual Award - Customer Service Training Award Gold HKT Limited Law Kar Yan, Kannis Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club Brian Leung Bronze Cathay Jennifer Lui Merit MTR Corporation Chiu Tsz Ho, Ivan Merit H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd. Yip Ching Ching, Janee Individual Award - Customer Service Supervisor / Team Manager Gold Cathay Michelle To Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club Miriam Hang Bronze MTR Corporation Matthew Cheung Merit Ocean Park Corporation Li Chi Kit, Henry Merit HKT Limited Wong Lai Man, Ulysses Individual Award - Top 5 Young Stars of the Year Cathay Tedd Wong The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. Sham Fung Wa Hong Kong Tourism Board Michelle Tam CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Ng Oi Mei, Amy Ngong Ping 360 Limited Yau Cheuk Ting, Anna Team Award - Contact Centre Service Award Gold Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Digital Hub Silver China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited Customer Contact Centre Bronze MTR Corporation High Speed Rail Service Hotline Merit Cathay Virtual Relationship Manager Merit HKT Limited 1O1O Outbound Contact Centre Team Award - Counter Service Award Gold CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Smart Energy@Tai Po Silver Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited Tai Po Branch Bronze The Hong Kong Jockey Club Kowloon Bay, Telford Off-Course Betting Branch Merit MTR Corporation ELEMENTS Concierge Service Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong Customer Service Team & Terminal Duty Team

Team Award - Field & Special Service Award Gold Cathay HKIA Rescue Team Silver The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. KMB Field Operations Support Team Bronze CLP Power Hong Kong Limited CLP Green Studio Multi-Purpose Vehicle Merit Ngong Ping 360 Limited Attractions & Entertainment Team Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong Service Team of Airport Home Baggage Check-in Team Award - Frontline Service Award Gold Cathay Cabin Crew Team Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club Tuen Mun Town Plaza Off-Course Betting Branch Bronze HKT Limited "Here to Serve" Team Merit MTR Corporation East Rail Line Interfacing Team Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong HKIA VIP Lounge and Government VIP Lounge Team Team Award - Internal Support Service Award Gold AIA International Limited Premier Agency Enquiry Team Silver MTR Corporation Operations Data Studio Bronze HKT Limited Operations Transformation Team Merit AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Customer Strategy and Insights Team Merit The Hong Kong Jockey Club Retail - Racecourse Work Group Team Award - Customer Service Training Award Gold HKT Limited Consumer Business Group Training Team Silver AIA International Limited Service Training and Knowledge Team Bronze MTR Corporation MTR Learning & Training Merit Hong Kong Tourism Board Visitor Services and Human Resources Merit ABC Pathways School Training & Development Programme Award - Customer Retention Award Gold MTR Corporation Elderly Care Programme Silver CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Power Connect Bronze HKT Limited HKT Commercial SME Customer Retention Programme Merit The Hong Kong Jockey Club Experience Diversity, Connect with CARE Merit Cathay Cathay Million Miles Programme Programme Award - Digital Transformation Award Gold MTR Corporation MTR Smart Mobility: Digital Transformation for Travel Concession Schemes Silver CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Digital Transformation for Hong Kong 's Largest Residential Peak Demand Management Bronze Airport Authority Hong Kong Smart Passenger Security Screening System at Hong Kong International Airport Merit China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited AI+Service Merit Ngong Ping 360 Limited "Delight Guests Always" - NP360 AI Assistant Programme Award - Outstanding Customer Service Award Gold MTR Corporation Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi Stations Customer Experience Enhancement Silver Hong Kong Fire Services Department "Old Friends" Home Visit Scheme Bronze Ngong Ping 360 Limited Shining You Customer Service Program- Creating Muslim Friendly Attractions in Hong Kong Merit CLP Power Hong Kong Limited CLP Community Watch & Care Service Pilot Programme Merit H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd. Happy DNA: Happier Places, Happier People

Programme Award - People Development Award Gold Hong Kong Fire Services Department Greater Bay Area Joint Emergency Response and Rescue Exercise "Liancheng - 2025" Silver Airport Authority Hong Kong The Operation Officer



Skill-based Salary Progression Scheme Bronze The Hong Kong Jockey Club Racing Towards Excellence: Retail Succession Programme Merit MTR Corporation Buddy Scheme for Newly Recruit Station Officer Merit Aviation Security Company Limited Structured Customer Service Development Programme Programme Award - Service Innovation Award Gold MTR Corporation MTR Smart Mobility: Intelligent Crowd Diversion System for Kai Tak Sports Park Silver H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd. Happy Moment Bronze BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd. 5+1 Senses @ Service Centre Merit The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. Pet Bus Tour Merit HKT Limited Transforming Service Experience - Wise Programme Award - Employee Engagement Award Gold AIA International Limited "Inside Out" Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club "HAPPI-D" Programme Bronze Ocean Park Corporation Village Adventure Merit MTR Corporation Know Our Customer Programme

Held under the theme "High Tech, High Touch – AI Empowers a New Era in Customer Service", the event attracted more than 450 guests. The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The award presentation ceremony was also privileged to have The Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and Member of the Legislative Council; The Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council; together with representatives of professional associations who served as award presenters. Members of the award judging panels and customer service industry leaders also joined the celebration to recognize the outstanding achievements of the award winners.In his opening address, The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, noted that artificial intelligence was driving customer service into a new era, shifting from human-led operations to a model that integrates data analytics and intelligent systems. Yau stressed that as technology advances, human warmth becomes increasingly precious. He emphasized that true excellence in customer service is built on a customer-centric foundation, requiring service professionals to integrate technology with empathy, sincere communication and personalized attention to achieve a balance of efficiency and human warmth."2026 marks the start of the planning and layout for the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, which prioritizes high-quality development, innovation-driven growth and the deep integration of the digital economy. Hong Kong is proactively aligning itself with the country's development strategy, contributing its unique strengths to meet national needs. The services sector, in particular, must upgrade and transform. To help, the Hong Kong SAR Government has put HK$200 million into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund), offering targeted support for AI adoption and helping businesses transform digitally." Yau stated.Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE, said "the Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 received 220 applications – a significant 40% increase from the previous year – reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on service quality. A total of 102 awards were presented, making the competition exceptionally fierce.""Participants had to be nominated by the member companies and submit a written proposal in the first round to be shortlisted among the five finalists for a panel interview," Choi explained. "An independent judging panel, composed of industry elites and academics, then determined the gold, silver, bronze, and merit award winners. This rigorous assessment process upheld the award programme's standing." Choi also extended his heartfelt gratitude to all judging panel members, noting that their selfless dedication and strong support had contributed significantly to the credibility of the awards programme.The Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 featured three main categories – Individual Awards, Team Awards and Programme Awards – alongside the Grand Award. MTR Corporation scooped a total of 15 awards, standing out among a strong field of competitors to be named Grand Champion. HKT Limited and The Hong Kong Jockey Club also secured the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up of the Grand Award respectively.Other gold award winners included AIA International Limited, BMW (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, Hongkong Post, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited.

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