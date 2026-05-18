MTR crowned grand champion at 2025 Customer Service Excellence Award

Hong Kong's customer service association named MTR grand champion among over 100 winners at the 2025 awards.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - The Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE) hosted the HKACE Customer Service Excellence Award Presentation Ceremony cum 26th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon last week at The Regent Hotel Hong Kong. Over 100 awards were presented to recognize outstanding customer service practitioners, with MTR Corporation named the Grand Award Champion as the highlight of the occasion.
Held under the theme "High Tech, High Touch – AI Empowers a New Era in Customer Service", the event attracted more than 450 guests. The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The award presentation ceremony was also privileged to have The Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and Member of the Legislative Council; The Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council; together with representatives of professional associations who served as award presenters. Members of the award judging panels and customer service industry leaders also joined the celebration to recognize the outstanding achievements of the award winners.
Hon Algernon Yau: Government Injected HK$200 Million into BUD Fund to Support AI-driven Digital Transformation
In his opening address, The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, noted that artificial intelligence was driving customer service into a new era, shifting from human-led operations to a model that integrates data analytics and intelligent systems. Yau stressed that as technology advances, human warmth becomes increasingly precious. He emphasized that true excellence in customer service is built on a customer-centric foundation, requiring service professionals to integrate technology with empathy, sincere communication and personalized attention to achieve a balance of efficiency and human warmth.
"2026 marks the start of the planning and layout for the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, which prioritizes high-quality development, innovation-driven growth and the deep integration of the digital economy. Hong Kong is proactively aligning itself with the country's development strategy, contributing its unique strengths to meet national needs. The services sector, in particular, must upgrade and transform. To help, the Hong Kong SAR Government has put HK$200 million into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund), offering targeted support for AI adoption and helping businesses transform digitally." Yau stated.
Derek Choi: 40% Surge in Applications Reflected High Competitiveness and Recognition of the Awards
Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE, said "the Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 received 220 applications – a significant 40% increase from the previous year – reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on service quality. A total of 102 awards were presented, making the competition exceptionally fierce."
"Participants had to be nominated by the member companies and submit a written proposal in the first round to be shortlisted among the five finalists for a panel interview," Choi explained. "An independent judging panel, composed of industry elites and academics, then determined the gold, silver, bronze, and merit award winners. This rigorous assessment process upheld the award programme's standing." Choi also extended his heartfelt gratitude to all judging panel members, noting that their selfless dedication and strong support had contributed significantly to the credibility of the awards programme. Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Winners Unveiled: MTR Crowned Grand Champion
The Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 featured three main categories – Individual Awards, Team Awards and Programme Awards – alongside the Grand Award. MTR Corporation scooped a total of 15 awards, standing out among a strong field of competitors to be named Grand Champion. HKT Limited and The Hong Kong Jockey Club also secured the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up of the Grand Award respectively.
Other gold award winners included AIA International Limited, BMW (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, Hongkong Post, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited.
Appendix 1: List of Winners of the HKACE Customer Service Excellent Award 2025
Grand Award
Champion
MTR Corporation
1st Runner-up
HKT Limited
2nd Runner-up
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Individual Award - Contact Centre Service Award
Gold
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Tse Mei Yee, Shirley
Silver
HKT Limited
Li Miu Hei, Annie
Bronze
AIA International Limited
Luk Kwong Lam
Merit
HKT Limited
Yeung Shuk Yi, Joe
Merit
The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
Wan Ka Hing, Tingo
Individual Award - Counter Service Award
Gold
BMW Concessionaires (HK)Ltd
Lai Ka Yui, Brian
Silver
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
Lau Tik Fung, Oscar
Bronze
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Ng Ka Ling, Aimee
Merit
China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
Yeung Fong Chun, Frank
Merit
Sino Group - Citywalk 2 Management Company Limited
Individual Award - Field & Special Service Award
Gold
Hongkong Post
Hung Tsz Yin
Silver
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
Yip Ka Man, Carmen
Bronze
Shell Hong Kong Limited
Xia Min
Merit
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Luk Ka Chun, Paul
Merit
Cathay
Ardis Yeung
Individual Award - Frontline Service Award
Gold
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
Kwan Shing Yan, Kelvin
Silver
Goodwell Property Management Limited
Wong Pui Ching, Rebecca
Bronze
MTR Corporation
Law Pak Hin, Hinson
Merit
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Cheung Tsz Ching
Merit
Aviation Security Company Limited
Cheng Bing Lam
Individual Award - Internal Support Service Award
Gold
HKT Limited
Zheng Minsui
Silver
BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
Ma Wing Sze, Sissy
Bronze
Cathay
Bianca Tang
Merit
AIA International Limited
Lyu Chen Yu
Merit
Airport Authority Hong Kong
Agnes Wong
Individual Award - Customer Service Training Award
Gold
HKT Limited
Law Kar Yan, Kannis
Silver
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Brian Leung
Bronze
Cathay
Jennifer Lui
Merit
MTR Corporation
Chiu Tsz Ho, Ivan
Merit
H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
Yip Ching Ching, Janee
Individual Award - Customer Service Supervisor / Team Manager
Gold
Cathay
Michelle To
Silver
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Miriam Hang
Bronze
MTR Corporation
Matthew Cheung
Merit
Ocean Park Corporation
Li Chi Kit, Henry
Merit
HKT Limited
Wong Lai Man, Ulysses
Individual Award - Top 5 Young Stars of the Year
Cathay
Tedd Wong
The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd.
Sham Fung Wa
Hong Kong Tourism Board
Michelle Tam
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
Ng Oi Mei, Amy
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
Yau Cheuk Ting, Anna
Team Award - Contact Centre Service Award
Gold
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Digital Hub
Silver
China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
Customer Contact Centre
Bronze
MTR Corporation
High Speed Rail Service Hotline
Merit
Cathay
Virtual Relationship Manager
Merit
HKT Limited
1O1O Outbound Contact Centre
Team Award - Counter Service Award
Gold
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
Smart Energy@Tai Po
Silver
Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited
Tai Po Branch
Bronze
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Kowloon Bay, Telford Off-Course Betting Branch
Merit
MTR Corporation
ELEMENTS Concierge Service
Merit
Airport Authority Hong Kong
Customer Service Team & Terminal Duty Team
Team Award - Field & Special Service Award
Gold
Cathay
HKIA Rescue Team
Silver
The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
KMB Field Operations Support Team
Bronze
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
CLP Green Studio Multi-Purpose Vehicle
Merit
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
Attractions & Entertainment Team
Merit
Airport Authority Hong Kong
Service Team of Airport Home Baggage Check-in
Team Award - Frontline Service Award
Gold
Cathay
Cabin Crew Team
Silver
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Tuen Mun Town Plaza Off-Course Betting Branch
Bronze
HKT Limited
"Here to Serve" Team
Merit
MTR Corporation
East Rail Line Interfacing Team
Merit
Airport Authority Hong Kong
HKIA VIP Lounge and Government VIP Lounge Team
Team Award - Internal Support Service Award
Gold
AIA International Limited
Premier Agency Enquiry Team
Silver
MTR Corporation
Operations Data Studio
Bronze
HKT Limited
Operations Transformation Team
Merit
AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited
Customer Strategy and Insights Team
Merit
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Retail - Racecourse Work Group
Team Award - Customer Service Training Award
Gold
HKT Limited
Consumer Business Group Training Team
Silver
AIA International Limited
Service Training and Knowledge Team
Bronze
MTR Corporation
MTR Learning & Training
Merit
Hong Kong Tourism Board
Visitor Services and Human Resources
Merit
ABC Pathways School
Training & Development
Programme Award - Customer Retention Award
Gold
MTR Corporation
Elderly Care Programme
Silver
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
Power Connect
Bronze
HKT Limited
HKT Commercial SME Customer Retention Programme
Merit
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Experience Diversity, Connect with CARE
Merit
Cathay
Cathay Million Miles Programme
Programme Award - Digital Transformation Award
Gold
MTR Corporation
MTR Smart Mobility: Digital Transformation for Travel Concession Schemes
Silver
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
Digital Transformation for Hong Kong 's Largest Residential Peak Demand Management
Bronze
Airport Authority Hong Kong
Smart Passenger Security Screening System at Hong Kong International Airport
Merit
China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
AI+Service
Merit
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
"Delight Guests Always" - NP360 AI Assistant
Programme Award - Outstanding Customer Service Award
Gold
MTR Corporation
Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi Stations Customer Experience Enhancement
Silver
Hong Kong Fire Services Department
"Old Friends" Home Visit Scheme
Bronze
Ngong Ping 360 Limited
Shining You Customer Service Program- Creating Muslim Friendly Attractions in Hong Kong
Merit
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
CLP Community Watch & Care Service Pilot Programme
Merit
H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
Happy DNA: Happier Places, Happier People
Programme Award - People Development Award
Gold
Hong Kong Fire Services Department
Greater Bay Area Joint Emergency Response and Rescue Exercise "Liancheng - 2025"
Silver
Airport Authority Hong Kong
The Operation Officer
Skill-based Salary Progression Scheme
Bronze
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Racing Towards Excellence: Retail Succession Programme
Merit
MTR Corporation
Buddy Scheme for Newly Recruit Station Officer
Merit
Aviation Security Company Limited
Structured Customer Service Development Programme
Programme Award - Service Innovation Award
Gold
MTR Corporation
MTR Smart Mobility: Intelligent Crowd Diversion System for Kai Tak Sports Park
Silver
H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
Happy Moment
Bronze
BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
5+1 Senses @ Service Centre
Merit
The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
Pet Bus Tour
Merit
HKT Limited
Transforming Service Experience - Wise
Programme Award - Employee Engagement Award
Gold
AIA International Limited
"Inside Out"
Silver
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
"HAPPI-D" Programme
Bronze
Ocean Park Corporation
Village Adventure
Merit
MTR Corporation
Know Our Customer Programme
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.