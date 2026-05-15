Natural diamonds sparkle on red carpet at 2026 Met Gala

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - The 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" took place May 4th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, bringing together leading figures from across the globe for an unforgettable evening. These tastemakers showcased the most classic, refined and distinctive diamond jewelry looks of the season. Below, A Diamond is Forever highlights the standout trends from the event.

Desert diamonds emerged as a striking throughline on the Met Gala carpet, with a range of hues in distinctive settings taking focus.Rihanna led the trend in a pair of exceptionally rare old Moghul Golconda fancy brown-yellow diamond earrings by Glenn Spiro, featuring two pear-shaped natural diamonds totaling 51.9 carats. Doja Cat offset her all nude look with a pair of large Leviev Diamonds floral-shaped earrings while Paloma Elsesser made a statement in a 29.5-carat diamond necklace by Bernard James, centered around a 15-carat fancy light yellow pear-shaped natural diamond. Cara Delevingne wore a De Beers London Forces of Nature High Jewelry ring, featuring marquise yellow diamonds set as eyes, while Emma Chamberlain opted for yellow and white diamond earrings by Chopard, underscoring the continued allure of warm diamond hues.A wide variety of captivating silhouettes defined the natural diamond earrings on the Met Gala carpet. Zoë Kravitz delivered a modern twist with oversized diamond flower earrings by Jessica McCormack. Chase Sui Wonders opted for Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Sea Fan earrings, bringing an element of sculptural artistry to the look. Gracie Abrams selected gently dangling Chanel earrings, adding understated fluidity, while Connor Storrie selected simple hoop earrings from Tiffany & Co., reinforcing the clean and enduring appeal of natural diamonds.Natural diamonds appeared in personal, unconventional and eye-catching ways, offering moments of surprise and awe. Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z embodied this trend with Beyoncé wearing Chopard's Queen of Kalahari necklace, named after the rare 342-carat diamond that provided 23 stones for Chopard's Garden of Kalahari collection. Jay-Z contributed to the narrative with a vintage diamond brooch by Briony Raymond worn at the collar as an unexpected placement that underscored the piece's versatility. Isha Ambani made the styling of diamonds an art form in itself, wearing her own diamond jewelry featuring approximately 150 carats of old mine-cut diamonds, including a three-strand necklace and chandelier earrings, while also incorporating diamonds sewn directly into the bodice of her sari to represent significant moments in her life.Together, these looks highlighted a shift toward natural diamonds as vessels of personal expression, styled with intention, individuality, and a sense of the unexpected.https://adiamondisforever.com/

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