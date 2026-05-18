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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Beijing Chaoyang hosts adventurous toy and heritage carnival

May 18, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
From 15 to 24 May 2026, Beijing Chaoyang Park holds the first China Cultural and Toy Carnival, blending modern toys with intangible heritage.
BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - From May 15 to 24, 2026, Beijing Chaoyang Park will host a unique cultural event — the first China New Cultural and Creative Market & Trendy Toy Carnival.
The first China New Cultural and Creative Market
The first China New Cultural and Creative Market

This is not a traditional exhibition, but an urban carnival that seamlessly blends popular IPs, intangible cultural heritage (ICH) crafts, immersive performances, and top-tier cultural and creative products from across China. The fair brings together high-quality creative cultural products, time-honored ICH brands, and trendy toy labels. Covering a total area of approximately 66,000 square meters, it features both indoor and outdoor zones. Centered around two main themes — "New Oriental Aesthetics" and "The Rise of Guochao (Chinese trendy culture)" — the event showcases over 10,000 creative products.

In the "Rise of Guochao" zone, leading Chinese trendy toy brands present immersive installations. 52TOYS brings the "Panda Roll Playful Panda Forest," where dozens of lifelike, giant panda sculptures are scattered among the trees, creating perfect photo opportunities. Pop Mart hosts a special exhibition celebrating the 20th anniversary of its hit IP "MOLLY," featuring a giant castle inflatable and vending machines for blind boxes. Also making its offline debut as a themed zone, "The Emoji Clinic," the globally recognized emoji brand launches several exclusive items not yet available in stores.

The ICH section is equally impressive. Ten nationally recognized master artisans showcase their representative works at the "Oriental Showcase," presenting ten traditional crafts, including filigree inlay, Hepu horn carving, polished lacquerware, Longquan celadon, and Shui ethnic group's horsetail embroidery. Traditional ICH techniques are creatively combined with trendy toy designs — Peking silk figurines, cloisonné, and Beijing embroidery are integrated into modern doll clothing and accessories, giving birth to a unique Oriental trend aesthetic. Additionally, over 40 other ICH items — such as jade carving, cloisonné, Beijing embroidery, Miao embroidery, and carved lacquer — allow visitors to observe master artisans at work up close and participate in hands-on activities like seal carving, tie-dyeing, and clay sculpting.

Throughout the event, five major venues in Chaoyang Park will host over 100 performances, spanning street dance, traditional Chinese music, symphony, opera, and parades. The Shell Theater will present an ACG symphony concert and a symphony of Hong Kong film golden melodies. At the East Square of Chaoyang Planning Art Museum, the "New Oriental Aesthetics" pop-up stage will feature continuous performances of Jingxi Taiping Drum dance and classical umbrella dance. The East Square of Weibo IN will focus on trendy crossover acts, with breakdance battles and jazz quartets taking turns on stage.

And when night falls, even more intriguing adventures begin. A mecha parade weaves through the crowds — you might brush past Black Myth: Wukong and a troupe of mascots. On the Fangzhou Lake, lantern-lit flower boats set sail, their slow journey accompanied by ancient music and shimmering water, creating a moving Oriental painting. From daytime blind-box surprises to nighttime lantern-lit garden strolls, the park offers unexpected delights at every turn.

No tickets are required — just a sense of curiosity. Bring your camera, gather your friends, come to Beijing Chaoyang Park, become a "power player," and join this immersive carnival of trendy toys and intangible cultural heritage.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Convergence Media Center of Chaoyang District, Beijing

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Beijing Chaoyang Beijing Chaoyang Park China Cultural Carnival intangible heritage

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