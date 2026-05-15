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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HL Bank Singapore offers exclusive passes to AsiaTop festival

May 15, 2026 | 15:52
(0) user say
HL Bank turns savings into front-row experiences at AsiaTop Music Festival 2026, which features 16 K-pop stars including Winner and Nmixx.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 - Your next major K-pop experience is just a savings goal away as HL Bank Singapore (“HLB Singapore”) bridges the gap between financial wellness and the front row. In an exclusive collaboration designed for the ultimate music enthusiast, the bank is offering fans the chance to secure a pair of sought-after AsiaTop Music Festival 2026 tickets, valued at up to RM1,098 (approx. S$355), simply by growing their wealth.

HL Bank Singapore is giving music fans the chance to redeem exclusive passes to the AsiaTop Music Festival 2026, featuring top Asian acts, through its iSavings Reward Campaign.
HL Bank Singapore is giving music fans the chance to redeem exclusive passes to the AsiaTop Music Festival 2026, featuring top Asian acts, through its iSavings Reward Campaign.

This unique initiative stems from the regional synergy between Hong Leong Bank (“HLB”) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (JOOX and QQ Music). By aligning with Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Selangor Year 2026, HLB is transforming the traditional banking experience into a gateway for premium entertainment. Scheduled for 30 and 31 May 2026 at the iconic Sepang International Circuit, the festival promises a high-octane weekend featuring an elite lineup of Asian superstars, including the largest K-pop showcase in the ASEAN region.

Securing a spot at the heart of the action has been streamlined through the iSavings Reward Campaign, running from 9 May 2026 to 18 May 2026. To participate, fans first decide on their preferred festival experience, selecting either a pair of Standard Passes with a S$5,000 deposit or the high-energy, nearer-to-the-stars Rockzone Passes with a S$8,282 deposit for their chosen day.

Once a tier is selected, customers can register by depositing the qualifying funds into an iSavings account via FAST or Links transfer. To validate their entry, customers must include the specific Comment Code, such as PALLIR1 for Day 1 Rockzone, within the funds transfer description. The qualifying balance must be maintained within the account for a six-month (182 days) earmarked period.

With only 88 pairs of tickets available for this exclusive campaign, the stakes are high. Allocation is limited to 22 pairs per day for each ticket category and will be awarded strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to act quickly to ensure their savings work as hard as they do while securing a premier seat at the musical event of the year.

For full terms & conditions, and further details, please visit: www.hlbank.com.sg/AsiaTop2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HL Bank Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HL Bank AsiaTop Music Festival HL Bank Singapore

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