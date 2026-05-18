Voicecomm Technology forms strategic partnership with Tajikistan's IT Park

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd. ("Voicecomm Technology" or the "Company", Stock Code: 2495.HK), a core technology provider and ecosystem operator of trustworthy conversational AI in China, is pleased to announce that the Group has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dushanbe Software Products and Information Technology Park ("Dushanbe IT Park"), at the recent "Tajikistan-China Digital Business Connect" IT Forum held in Beijing. The two parties will jointly establish a "Digital Talent Innovation Center" and collaborate in areas including artificial intelligence, big data, industrial internet, and embodied AI.

Joint Computing Power Center Construction: Co-build a public computing platform tailored for trustworthy conversational AI R&D, providing foundational support including computing resource scheduling, model training, and data processing.

Enabling Real-World Scenario: Integrate practical application scenarios from government affairs, urban services, industry, and manufacturing in both China and Tajikistan to provide industrial support for technology R&D and talent training.

Joint Training of Engineers: Establish training bases for universities in Tajikistan and across Central Asia, offering customized training programs, instructor development, and joint curriculum design.

International Authority Certification Implementation: Introduce international technical certification systems, offer accredited courses for AI engineers, big data analysts, robotics applications, and issue globally recognized certificates.

Technology Innovation Transfer & Talent Exchange: Build a collaborative "government-industry-university-research" mechanism to facilitate the implementation of joint R&D results in Tajikistan and establish a platform for two-way digital talent exchange between China and Tajikistan.

The "Tajikistan-China Digital Business Connect" IT Forum was grandly held in Beijing on May 11, 2026, during the state visit to China by Emomali Rahmon, President and National Leader of the Republic of Tajikistan. Organized by the Innovation and Digital Technologies Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the forum brought together core players from the digital industries of both countries, marking a new chapter in Tajikistan-China digital cooperation.The forum was attended by representatives from 70 ICT companies from Tajikistan and over 120 leading technology companies from China, including Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba, ByteDance, BYD, Huawei, DeepSeek, Kuaishou, Lenovo, and Voicecomm Technology.Five Pillars: Building a Trustworthy Conversational AI System in Central AsiaDushanbe IT Park is a national digital technology innovation and industry cluster platform prioritized by the Government of Tajikistan, recognized as an emerging digital economy engine in Central Asia. Voicecomm Technology's cooperation with the IT Park revolves around five pillars:Expand Global Ecosystem Footprints and Focus on Long-Term Value CreationWith its core technical framework of "multi-modal perception + multi-model thinking," Voicecomm Technology has achieved commercial deployment across various verticals, including smart city management, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and energy. By establishing localized computing infrastructure, talent cultivation systems, and technical certification standards in Tajikistan – a key hub in Central Asia – Voicecomm Technology's globalization strategy is evolving from product export to a comprehensive competitive advantage encompassing talent, standards, and ecosystems.Christopher Chen, General Manager of Voicecomm Technology for the Middle East and Central Asia region, attended the conference and stated: "I am honored to represent Voicecomm Technology in reaching this strategic cooperation with Dushanbe IT Park at the Tajikistan-China Digital Business Connect Forum. This is not only a crucial milestone in Voicecomm Technology's globalization but also an export of our ecosystem model. We are committed to deeply integrating trustworthy conversational AI and embodied AI technologies into the local market – empowering local talent, co-creating industry scenarios, and participating in standard setting. This deep-seated localized ecosystem co-creation model will unlock vast long-term growth opportunities for us in markets along the Belt and Road."

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