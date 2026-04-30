SIM Global Education showcases Project 1095 via student clubs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - As higher education continues to evolve beyond academic achievement, Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM GE) is reinforcing its commitment to holistic student development through Project 1095, a strategic initiative designed to maximise every day of a student's three-year university journey.



Built on the belief that university life extends far beyond lectures and examinations, Project 1095 represents SIM GE's vision of a fully integrated student experience where academic learning is complemented by co-curricular engagement leadership development and personal growth. At the heart of this initiative lies a vibrant ecosystem of student clubs which play a pivotal role in shaping a meaningful and transformative university experience.



With more than 80 student led clubs across sports arts culture special interest groups and student governance SIM GE provides students with diverse opportunities to explore their passions, build communities and develop essential life skills.



A Structured Approach to Holistic Education



Project 1095 named after the 1095 days that make up a typical three-year university programme offers a structured framework that encourages students to make the most of their time on campus. Rather than viewing student life as supplementary, SIM GE positions it as an integral part of the educational journey.



Through this framework student clubs serve as practical platforms for experiential learning, enabling students to apply classroom knowledge in real world settings. Whether organising large scale campus events, leading committees or collaborating with peers from diverse backgrounds, students gain hands on experience that fosters confidence, adaptability and resilience.



Fostering Belonging in a Diverse Campus Community



Beyond skills development, student clubs are instrumental in cultivating a strong sense of belonging among SIM GE's diverse student population. With a wide range of international cultural and interest-based groups, students can connect with like-minded peers while also broadening their perspectives through cross cultural interaction.



Project 1095 emphasises this aspect of community building, recognising that a supportive and engaging campus environment contributes significantly to overall student wellbeing and success. By participating in club activities students are encouraged to form meaningful relationships and create lasting memories throughout their university journey in SIM.



Preparing Future Ready Graduates



As employers increasingly seek graduates with strong interpersonal and leadership skills, SIM GE's focus on co-curricular engagement aligns closely with industry expectations. Through its student clubs and Project 1095 framework, students actively take on roles such as organising campus wide events, leading club committees, managing projects and collaborating with peers across diverse backgrounds. These hands-on experiences enable students to develop critical competencies including leadership, communication, teamwork and problem solving in real world settings. For instance, students gain practical exposure by planning large scale events, coordinating with stakeholders and taking ownership of initiatives, allowing them to translate classroom knowledge into actionable skills.



Through Project 1095, SIM GE aims to produce well rounded graduates who are not only academically prepared but also equipped with confidence and global outlook needed to thrive in an evolving workforce.



Making Everyday Count



Project 1095 underscores SIM GE's belief that university is more than earning a degree, it is about making every one of the 1095 days meaningful. By embedding student clubs and co-curricular experiences into the student journey, SIM GE delivers a holistic education that goes beyond the classroom. Through these experiences, students are empowered to grow, build connections and develop the skills needed to thrive in a dynamic global environment.



References

Life at SIM CCA - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/co-curricular-activities SIM Global Education – https://www.sim.edu.sg Project 1095 – https://project1095.simge.edu.sg Building Leadership Through CCAs Enhancing the SIM Experience - https://regional.simge.edu.sg/en/building-leadership-through-ccas-enhancing-the-sim-experience/

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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