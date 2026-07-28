Sands Shopping Carnival draws nearly 160,000 visits

MACAO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2026 Sands Shopping Carnival," an annual signature shopping event in Macao, was held successfully from July 23 to 26 at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo, drawing large crowds over four consecutive days, attracting nearly 160,000 visits and setting a record-high annual visitation in the event's history. In its seventh edition this year, the carnival has grown to feature over 580 booths across eight themed exhibition zones, the largest-ever food court, and new additions including a "Sports Experience Zone" and a range of cultural and creative brands from the Greater Bay Area – all aimed at offering an enhanced one-stop summer carnival experience for Macao residents and visitors alike. The event once again played a key role in driving footfall and boosting spending across the city, fully supporting the Macao SAR government's "Tourism+" policy, and facilitating the city's economic diversification.

Visitors enjoy the 2026 Sands Shopping Carnival July 23-26 at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo. The four-day event attracted nearly 160,000 visits, setting a new record for annual attendance and bringing cumulative visitation since the carnival's debut in 2020 to more than 800,000.

As the largest sales event in Macao, the Sands Shopping Carnival has served as a large business platform for local SMEs, community partners and Sands retailers for seven consecutive years since its launch during the pandemic in 2020. It is dedicated to helping local SMEs expand business opportunities, broaden customer base, and enhance brand visibility. To date, the carnival has provided 4,000 complimentary booths for local businesses and has been highly received among both Macao residents and the Greater Bay Area visitors. Over the past seven years, the event has attracted a cumulative total of 800,000 visits.

This year, the scale of the event has expanded even further, featuring over 580 booths that brought together an array of international and local Macao brands across eight themed exhibition zones: Household Products, Gourmet and Wine, Food Court, Cultural and Creative, Sands Retailers, Macao Specialties and Souvenirs, Play and Fun, and Sports Experience.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "We are delighted to celebrate the successful conclusion of the seventh edition of the Sands Shopping Carnival. Over the past seven years, the carnival has evolved from an innovative SME initiative into Macao's largest consumption event. It stands as a testament to the perseverance and growth of the city's SMEs, while embodying the spirit of solidarity that brings the Macao community together. Over the years, the event has helped local SMEs expand their business opportunities while providing trainees from social service organisations with a valuable platform to apply their skills, showcase their talents and unleash their potential. By uniting the strength of the business, commercial and social service sectors, the event fully demonstrates Macao's vibrancy and diversity. We are especially encouraged that the carnival is drawing an increasing number of visitors from across the Greater Bay Area to Macao, further cementing its position as one of the region's most influential consumer events, attracting 800,000 visits over the past seven years.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Macao SAR government and all sectors of society for their longstanding support and trust. Looking ahead, Sands China will continue to leverage this platform to create opportunities and strengthen connections among local SMEs and community partners, while remaining committed to supporting Macao's economic diversification and contributing to its development as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

A number of new elements were introduced to this year's carnival, including the largest-ever food court, which brought together 58 popular local eateries and gave visitors an experience of Macao's diverse culinary offerings. A Sports Experience Zone was also set up, allowing the public to enjoy the fun of pickleball. The zone also featured a basketball shooting challenge as a warm-up for the NBA China Games, which is set to take place in October at The Venetian Arena. In addition, the Cultural and Creative Zone welcomed a multitude of cultural and creative brands from the Greater Bay Area for the first time. These themed exhibition zones attracted a steady stream of visitors, creating a lively atmosphere and fully demonstrating the carnival's appeal.

As one of the highlights of the carnival, the ICBC ePay Presents: Greater Bay Area Karaoke King Singing Competition received an overwhelming response once again. The event attracted close to 150 talented singers from the Greater Bay Area. Notably, over half of the applicants were from Hong Kong, reflecting the competition's growing appeal across the Greater Bay Area. Throughout the competition, contestants delivered powerful performances, showcasing impressive vocal talent and captivating stage presence, filling the venue with excitement and enthusiasm. In addition, the Busking Corner, which was open for public participation, attracted many singing enthusiasts to take the stage. Professional singers were also invited to give warm-up performances, further enriching the carnival experience.

This year, Sands China once again invited local social service organisations to participate in the carnival, providing a platform for local disadvantaged groups to showcase their talents and integrate into society. A record high of 20 social service organisations joined this year, covering social rehabilitation, youth development, animal welfare, and support for vulnerable groups. The event provided an opportunity for people with special educational needs and other trainees to gain practical experience by promoting and selling their handmade products, thereby enhancing their skills and confidence. In addition, the company organised a range of community activities to further promote inclusivity in Macao.

Over 5,000 selected items priced at MOP1 and products with 90% discount were available for purchase every day during the event. In addition, a series of family activities were arranged during the carnival. The well-received cooking activity "BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop" returned this year, attracting nearly 3,000 participants over the past seven years. Led by Sands China's food and beverage team, participating families made different cuisines and enjoyed the fun of cooking together. The carnival also featured the Bank of Communications Presents: "Play and Fun" Kids Area, which offered inflatable attractions, game booths, and other exciting activities for children to play freely and for families to strengthen their bonds.

The 2026 Sands Shopping Carnival was organised by Sands China and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, with full support from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). The event was sponsored by BOC Macau, ICBC (Macau), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch, and Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.