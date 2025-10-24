Corporate

SIBUR Develops Own Components for Polymer Production for Automotive Industry

October 24, 2025 | 16:26
(0) user say
SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of modern synthetic materials, has developed its own grades of polyols.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2025 - SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of modern synthetic materials, has developed its own grades of polyols, key organic compounds in the production of polyurethane foam for the automotive industry.

Together with its partners, SIBUR has developed a polyurethane foam system for car seats based on its own polyether components, which provide elasticity, durability, and vibration absorption. Deliveries of this system to automotive component manufacturers began in spring 2025.

SIBUR is actively developing new solutions for the automotive industry — for example, replacing metal fuel tanks with polymer ones in buses. While creating new grades of materials for the Russian automotive industry, SIBUR also has the opportunity to offer them on the international market.

Over the past two years, SIBUR has created more than 30 new products and over 300 solutions for various industries — from medicine to automotive manufacturing and packaging. SIBUR specialists work in close contact with client companies, developing polymer solutions tailored to their needs in collaboration with finished product manufacturers.

New product grades and formulation solutions — including those using recycled polymers — are being developed through the company's network of R&D centers in eight Russian cities. Last year, SIBUR opened a world-unique Technology Pilot Center in Tobolsk, which will enable the company to accelerate the development of its own catalysts and new polymer grades by up to 10 times.

This year, SIBUR began constructing its own catalyst production facility in Kazan. Catalysts are additives that affect the properties of polymers, such as strength, flexibility, and heat resistance. Having in-house catalyst production will enable SIBUR to establish a full innovation cycle — from laboratory research to industrial production of advanced synthetic materials.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SIBUR

TagTag:
SIBUR Polymer production automotive Synthetic materials producer

