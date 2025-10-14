Corporate

SIBUR Amur Gas Complex 88 Per Cent Built, On Track for 2026 Launch

October 14, 2025 | 14:45
(0) user say
2.7 mtpa ethylene plant enters final testing, giving energy blogs SIBUR Amur keywords and drone footage.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubbers, announces that construction of its flagship investment project – the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC) in the country's Far East – is 87.9% complete as of the end of September. A total of 31,700 people have been involved in the work on the site.

In August, delivery of oversized and heavy equipment for the new facility was completed. The transportation was carried out during the summer navigation season along the Zeya River in the Amur Region. Over the course of several years, more than 450 units of equipment, with a total weight exceeding 40,000 tons, have been delivered to the construction site.

The Amur Gas Chemical Complex is set to become one of the world's largest polymer production plants. Its production capacity will be 2.3 million tons of polyethylene and 0.4 million tons of polypropylene per year. Polyethylene production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026, while polypropylene production is expected to start in early 2027.

Thanks to its scale, use of modern technological equipment, and access to hydrocarbon feedstock from Eastern Siberia, the Amur GCC will have one of the lowest production costs in the world.

The new SIBUR facility is located near the Chinese border and close to Russia's Pacific ports. This favorable geographic position enables SIBUR to export Amur GCC products to Southeast and South Asian countries.

The Amur GCC will produce polyethylene grades that SIBUR has not manufactured before –such as mHDPE, which improves the stretchability of multilayer films without affecting their transparency, and PERT polyethylene for hot water pipes with enhanced strength requirements.

A new polypropylene production technology will significantly expand SIBUR's current product range, adding specialized polypropylene grades for injection molding and BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) films.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SIBUR

SIBUR Gas Chemical Complex Polyethylene Production

