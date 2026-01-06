TVBS Foundation raises over 32 million dollars for charity

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 January 2026 - The TVBS Foundation's "Infinite Love" charity campaign raised over NT$32 million (around US$1.02 million) in 2025, reaching 15 counties and cities across Taiwan in its sixth consecutive year. The initiative integrates fundraising, emergency assistance, city prayer breakfasts, charity dinners, Christmas celebrations, sports philanthropy, and special television programs. The foundation connects government agencies, churches, civil organizations, and corporate partners to channel resources toward disadvantaged communities, education, and post-disaster reconstruction.

Christmas Eve Special Program Achieves High Ratings, Spreading Warmth on Christmas Eve.



The fifth annual "Share Infinite Love" (分享愛無限) campaign raised NT$5,535,590 (around US$176,856), with donations distributed to 12 social welfare organizations across Taiwan. Recipients include Libertas Educational Foundation and Blessed Children Education Association of Taiwan, which provide ongoing support for disadvantaged education and family care programs. The foundation emphasizes that "Infinite Love" serves as a long-term platform for action, striving to make goodwill visible and reach those who truly need assistance.



In response to the Mataian River Barrier Lake disaster in Hualien, a county on Taiwan's eastern coast, the TVBS Foundation launched a special fundraising project that collected NT$26,902,435 (around US$859,503). The foundation established the "Guangfu Township Home Recovery Network" with local organizations, distributing NT$5,000 (around US$160) in settlement assistance to each affected household. Recipients expressed gratitude, saying, "TVBS Foundation's care has helped us feel less alone during post-disaster reconstruction, knowing that people are walking alongside us."



Connecting Local Governments and Churches: City Prayer Breakfasts and Charity Dinners Across Taiwan



The "City Prayer Breakfasts and Charity Dinners" serve as a key annual platform, held across 15 counties and cities in partnership with the Christian Cultural Exchange Association and local churches. In Taipei, Mayor Chiang Wan-An participated under the theme "Love in Taipei, Moving Forward Together." New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi attended for the fourth consecutive year, incorporating anti-fraud awareness campaigns with police collaboration. Taichung hosted its fifth consecutive event, connecting over 50 local churches and providing long-term care to more than 45,000 disadvantaged households, with resources exceeding NT$210 million (around US$6.71 million).



Events also took place in Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin, Taoyuan, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Chiayi, Changhua, Penghu, and Kinmen, each developing unique city-focused charitable initiatives. Hualien held a "Guangfu Township Special Session," combining year-end care with post-disaster reconstruction efforts following the Mataian River Barrier Lake disaster. Teams went directly into communities to support recovery, distributing settlement assistance and ensuring that charitable efforts extend beyond formal events.



Taipei Christmas Infinite Love Attracts 240,000 Visitors, Creating a Shared Urban Festive Atmosphere



The "2025 Taipei Christmas Infinite Love"event at Daan Forest Park attracted approximately 240,000 visitors over three days, featuring a Christmas Music Concert and "International Christmas Culture Carnival." Artists including Kelly Tsai (蔡家蓁), Black Storm (黑旋風) and David Lin (林道遠) ),and others, performed in rotation. Over 100 market booths and six major light installations created an immersive festive atmosphere, extending the foundation's charitable reach into urban public spaces.



The TVBS Foundation partnered with the New Taipei Kings, a professional basketball team in Taiwan's T1 League, for the "Infinite Love Charity Program," extending charitable care through sports initiatives. Through basketball camps and community outreach programs, children from disadvantaged families across Taiwan received invitations to attend home games throughout the season. The program utilizes sports to convey positive energy and broaden the foundation's reach to additional communities, illustrating how athletic partnerships can amplify charitable impact.



Christmas Eve Special Program Achieves High Ratings, Spreading Warmth on Christmas Eve



On Christmas Eve, Wednesday (Dec. 24), the TVBS Foundation aired its annual Christmas Eve Special Program featuring over 50 artists, reaching families across Taiwan through television screens. Through music, storytelling, and special segments, the program created a heartwarming celebration that extended the foundation's spirit of accompaniment to viewers at the end of the year. The broadcast demonstrated the foundation's commitment to utilizing media platforms to extend its charitable reach beyond in-person events.



In the special episode hosted by Kuo Tze Cheng (郭子乾) and Action Tang (唐從聖), representatives from different political parties set aside their differences to perform "Silent Night" together. The segment conveyed reconciliation and blessings through humor and music, becoming a ratings highlight that reached a peak. The cross-party performance demonstrated how charitable events can foster unity and goodwill across Taiwan's political spectrum.



For the first time, the program introduced an "Online Prayer Room," enabling viewers to write down their Christmas wishes and receive personalized prayers from pastors. Over 700 viewers participated, leaving messages of hope for peace and safety that religious leaders individually addressed. The interactive feature spread blessings through the screen to households across Taiwan, extending the foundation's reach beyond traditional broadcast formats.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.