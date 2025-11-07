Corporate

SC Asset Wins HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025

November 07, 2025 | 15:45
(0) user say
SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited has been honored with the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 award.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 - SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited has been honored with the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 award—one of the region's most prestigious recognitions. The award reflects the company's success in human resource management, its strong organizational culture, and its commitment to employee well-being in all dimensions.

SC Asset Wins HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia award is organized by HR Asia Magazine, a leading human resources publication across Asia. Selection is based on people strategies, workplace culture, and the level of employee engagement.

Ms. Chomchada Kuldiloke, Senior Executive Vice President-Corporate Brand and Communications, SC Asset, shared her thoughts on this achievement:

"This award highlights our genuine devotion to treating employees with fairness and care. At SC Asset, we are committed to fostering a workplace where individuals can thrive—growing in their careers, feeling fulfilled, and discovering purpose in collaboration. We believe our people are the driving force that will carry the company forward sustainably."

For over 20 years, SC Asset has been dedicated to developing high-quality real estate, encompassing single-family homes, condominiums, office buildings, hotels, and warehouses. Guided by its vision to lead in Living Solutions, the company addresses every aspect of modern living while staying true to its guiding principles: Freedom to be Our Best and Thriving Together. These values ensure employees work in an environment that supports professional growth, personal well-being, and social contribution.

SC Asset also places great importance on fostering a modern corporate culture through its Employer Brand Inside SC. This initiative reflects the belief that "employees are the heart of the business." To support this, SC Asset has designed flexible and inclusive benefits that meet the needs of every generation—from Hybrid Workplace, Workation, Flexi Benefits models and opportunities to comprehensive learning and career development support.

Together, these efforts affirm SC Asset's position not only as one of the most desirable companies to work for in Asia, but also as an organization deeply committed to caring for, supporting, and growing alongside its employees, customers, and communities—sustainably and for the long term.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SC Asset

