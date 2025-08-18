Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam braces for financial headwinds with limited policy leeway

August 18, 2025 | 16:40
(0) user say
The balance between VND mobilisation and credit in the banking system has tightened, raising concerns over macroeconomic stability in the months ahead. Despite efforts to ease borrowing costs, persistent inflationary pressures and a weakening local currency could stall further reductions in interest rates.

According to Bao Viet Securities Company, deposit rates across several key tenors inched higher in early August, underscoring tightening liquidity. The average six-month deposit rate rose by 0.01 percentage points to 4.48 per cent, while the 12-month rate increased from 5.04 to 5.07 per cent.

Vietnam braces for financial headwinds with limited policy leeway

State-owned commercial banks have largely maintained their deposit rates across key terms, whereas other commercial banks have recorded slight increases.

Speaking with VIR, a senior executive from state lender BIDV noted that the VND-USD interest rate differential widened again in early August as liquidity conditions became less favourable.

"The pressures, however, may ease in the remaining weeks of the month. Nonetheless, the differential is expected to remain positive, driven by several factors," said the BIDV chief.

In response, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) faces limited policy space as it must balance accommodative measures to support the government’s ambitious growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent with the need to safeguard exchange rate stability amid heightened global uncertainties.

Alongside credit-supportive steps such as raising credit growth limits, directing banks to stabilise deposit rates, and pushing for lower lending rates, the SBV is expected to continue deploying open market operations and flexibly coordinate with the State Treasury deposit channel to secure system liquidity without amplifying exchange rate pressures.

Even so, VND liquidity remains constrained following July’s sharp decline, leaving the market heavily dependent on rollover flows, with an estimated VND180 trillion ($6.92 billion) maturing on the open market this month.

Pressures may ease later in the month, however, as state budget disbursements into the economy are expected to accelerate and inject fresh liquidity.

According to the Ministry of Finance figures, public investment disbursement by the end of July had reached almost 44 per cent of the full-year target assigned by the Prime Minister – around 10 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

Further acceleration is expected to support economic development through the year-end period.

The credit-to-deposit balance across the commercial banking system is forecast to improve slightly in August. However, cumulative capital mobilisation growth still lags credit growth by an estimated 2.5 to 3 percentage points.

While reaffirming its commitment to flexible monetary policy and liquidity support, along with urging credit institutions to implement measures to lower deposit rates and create room for lending rate cuts, SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong also highlighted several challenges that are complicating monetary policy management.

"The weakening global growth outlook, persistent risks of resurgent inflation, particularly amid shifting US tariff policies, volatile financial markets, and rising US interest rates, are adding further pressure on domestic policy efforts. These challenges affect market sentiment and carry deep, widespread implications for the foundations of economic development," said Hong.

At a meeting with commercial banks in early August, the SBV revealed that the average lending rate across the system had fallen to 6.53 per cent per annum, down 4 basis points from the end of 2024 – reflecting the central bank’s policy efforts.

However, exchange rate pressure is mounting, driven by both economic fundamentals and market sentiment.

The USD has appreciated by 2.9 per cent against the VND since the end of 2024, prompting the Hong to warn that if pressures continue to intensify, the SBV may reconsider further interest rate cuts to avoid destabilising the exchange rate, which could pose a risk to macroeconomic stability.

In a related development, British lender Standard Chartered's economists have revised down their 2025 inflation forecast for Vietnam to 3.5 per cent, from a previous estimate of 3.8 per cent.

Inflation has stabilised in recent months, with the headline consumer price index remaining below 4 per cent on-year for 11 consecutive months through June.

This trend may limit the scope for further monetary easing and could prompt policymakers to adopt a more neutral policy stance.

Nonetheless, inflation risks persist, particularly on the demand side. Continuing price pressures and the depreciating VND may constrain the ability to reduce interest rates further.

Credit support offer to help navigate hurdles Credit support offer to help navigate hurdles

Amid the country’s push to maintain 8 per cent growth, its central bank is compelled to keep interest rates low, while the banking sector rolls out a massive credit package to spur short- and medium-term growth.
Lenders utilise tiered interest rate incentives Lenders utilise tiered interest rate incentives

Amid persistently low deposit interest rates, banks are flexibly implementing policies or applying tiered interest rate structures to attract deposit inflows.
Steady interest rates before H2 rebound Steady interest rates before H2 rebound

Vietnam’s deposit rates remain subdued on strong liquidity and policy support, but accelerating credit growth and year-end pressures could trigger a mild upward shift.

By Hong Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tight liquidity challenge FX pressure challenge interest rate cuts deposit interest rates VND liquidity Credit Growth Limits Exchange rate stability SBV

Related Contents

Banks adjust to balance and cut costs

Banks adjust to balance and cut costs

Savings interest rate cut to 4.75 per cent

Savings interest rate cut to 4.75 per cent

State Bank of Vietnam implements third round of interest rate cuts to boost economy

State Bank of Vietnam implements third round of interest rate cuts to boost economy

Further interest rate cuts hoped to fuel money flows into real estate

Further interest rate cuts hoped to fuel money flows into real estate

SBV interest rate cuts to allay economic difficulties

SBV interest rate cuts to allay economic difficulties

Central bank cuts interest rates to buffer COVID-19 impact

Central bank cuts interest rates to buffer COVID-19 impact

Credit risks loom as banks battle rate-cut pressures

Credit risks loom as banks battle rate-cut pressures

Banks accelerate capital hikes amid Basel III push

Banks accelerate capital hikes amid Basel III push

Banks step up lending push ahead of year-end demand

Banks step up lending push ahead of year-end demand

SBV proposes reporting for international transfers over $1,000

SBV proposes reporting for international transfers over $1,000

Roadmap outlined to abolish credit quotas

Roadmap outlined to abolish credit quotas

Economist warns rapid credit growth could pressure liquidity, rates

Economist warns rapid credit growth could pressure liquidity, rates

Latest News ⁄ Money

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

Citi announces key appointment to support investment banking across Asia-Pacific

Citi announces key appointment to support investment banking across Asia-Pacific

Global post-trade securities industry poised for further transformation

Global post-trade securities industry poised for further transformation

Government-backed STEM loans launched by VBSP

Government-backed STEM loans launched by VBSP

Credit risks loom as banks battle rate-cut pressures

Credit risks loom as banks battle rate-cut pressures

Home Credit builds success on workplace learning

Home Credit builds success on workplace learning

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020