Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Saudi Arabia Hosts Human Capability Conference

February 12, 2026 | 17:31
(0) user say
The kingdom launched its international conference focused on human potential development, designating the United Kingdom as country of honour.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) today announced the third edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Conference, to be held on 03–04 May 2026 in Riyadh, bringing together global leaders to drive the future of human capability development under the theme "The Human Code."

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the HCDP Committee, HCI 2026 will feature the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland as the Country of Honor, underscoring the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in education, workforce development, and economic cooperation.

HCI 2026 is expected to attract more than 15,000 leaders and feature over 250 local and international speakers, including policymakers, industry leaders, academics, experts from the public and private sectors, non-profit organizations, and global think tanks. The program will focus on learning and working environments that maximize human capability in the age of artifical intelligence.

Youssef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Education and Chairman of the Executive Committee of HCDP, said the conference reflects the Kingdom's commitment to investing in people as a foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term competitiveness.

"Human potential remains the most critical driver of progress in a rapidly changing global landscape, and investing in humans is the most critical pillar in building a competitive economy and a knowledge based society. This third HCI Conference reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to enriching a global dialogue to contribute to the development of human capabilities, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives," Al-Bunyan said.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Economic and Social Committee of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, welcomed the United Kingdom as the Country of Honor, stating:

"The United Kingdom's status as the Country of Honor represents a continuation of the strategic cooperation between both countries, including the launch of the 'Skills of the Future' initiative at the 2025 HCI Conference, focused on advancing economic cooperation, educational exchange, and workforce development."

Since its launch, HCI has become a leading global platform for dialogue on human capability development. Over the past two editions, the conference attracted more than 23,000 participants, featured over 550 speakers, and announced more than 156 partnerships and initiatives. Host the HCDP is one of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Realization Programs, enhancing citizens' human potential to the Kingdom's competitiveness.

Registration is now open, for more information visit www.humancapabilityinitiative.org.

By PR Newswire

Human Capability Initiative (HCI)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
saudi arabia Human Capability Conference

Related Contents

Saudi Arabia Wraps Common Ground Festival

Saudi Arabia Wraps Common Ground Festival

Lockton Expands into Saudi Arabia, Appoints Mohammad Al Abdul Jabbar as Retail CEO

Lockton Expands into Saudi Arabia, Appoints Mohammad Al Abdul Jabbar as Retail CEO

GameChange Solar WSJ 2025 Feature: Gigawatt Tracker Role in Saudi Desert

GameChange Solar WSJ 2025 Feature: Gigawatt Tracker Role in Saudi Desert

Dusit Expands in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahsa Resort

Dusit Expands in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahsa Resort

PIF and Hyundai Break Ground on Landmark Manufacturing Plant in Saudi Arabia

PIF and Hyundai Break Ground on Landmark Manufacturing Plant in Saudi Arabia

Cisco and Saudi Arabia Deepen Ties to Build AI-Driven Infrastructure

Cisco and Saudi Arabia Deepen Ties to Build AI-Driven Infrastructure

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Central Crossing Reaches Structural Completion

Central Crossing Reaches Structural Completion

Sands China Achieves Seven Forbes Five-Stars

Sands China Achieves Seven Forbes Five-Stars

Chongqing's Coexistence Philosophy Creates Unique Cityscape

Chongqing's Coexistence Philosophy Creates Unique Cityscape

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Central Crossing Reaches Structural Completion

Central Crossing Reaches Structural Completion

Sands China Achieves Seven Forbes Five-Stars

Sands China Achieves Seven Forbes Five-Stars

Chongqing's Coexistence Philosophy Creates Unique Cityscape

Chongqing's Coexistence Philosophy Creates Unique Cityscape

Saudi Arabia Hosts Human Capability Conference

Saudi Arabia Hosts Human Capability Conference

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020