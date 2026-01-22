Corporate

Saudi Arabia Wraps Common Ground Festival

January 22, 2026 | 16:08
The Ministry of Culture completed the third instalment of its Chinese culture celebration, fostering cross-cultural understanding through artistic performances, exhibitions and educational programmes.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Culture concluded the third edition of the "Common Ground" Festival, held from 24 December to 6 January at Al-Malfa Hall in the Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City (Misk City) in Riyadh. The People's Republic of China was the guest of honor for this edition, held in conjunction with the Saudi-Chinese Cultural Year 2025.

The festival highlighted the common ground between Saudi and Chinese cultures, reinforcing civilizational dialogue and deepening cultural exchange between the two friendly nations.

The festival offered a diverse cultural journey showcasing Chinese culture and its connections and parallels with Saudi culture through a variety of sections. These included an art exhibition titled "When the wind turns east," featuring 84 artworks by Saudi and Chinese artists.

The Chinese Street zone also presented live performances and cultural activations, highlighting profound heritage aspects shared by both countries despite geographic distance – such as nature, heritage, rock inscriptions, trade routes, hospitality, traditional attire, and intangible cultural heritage.

The festival also featured a dedicated space, presenting content and activations that blended Arabic and Chinese calligraphy. Additional art and cultural exhibitions offered a visual experience through works by artists from both countries, embodying elements of their visual heritage and ancient histories.

A performance and music theater brought Saudi and Chinese shows together, where rhythm and movement expressed the depth of values and aesthetics that have shaped the civilizations of both nations across the ages.

The festival further introduced a virtual reality (VR) experience that took visitors on an interactive journey to Beijing, allowing them to explore the city's historical landmarks accompanied by a virtual guide. Photography experiences blending Saudi and Chinese styles were also offered, alongside traditional hair adornment practices inspired by both cultures – such as decorating hair with jasmine flowers in the Jazan region, mirrored by floral hair adornments in Chinese culture. Visitors also experienced traditional Chinese tea ceremonies, sampling various teas and learning about the philosophy behind their preparation.

An outdoor area provided a visual experience through illuminated elements connecting Chinese forms with their counterparts in Saudi architecture and environment, such as the traditional lantern. This space served as a visual bridge, transitioning visitors from art-focused settings to areas for relaxation and tasting. Saudi and Chinese chefs showcased live cooking demonstrations of traditional dishes, enabling visitors to watch their preparation and enjoy tastings, complemented by a selection of restaurants and cafés blending Saudi and Chinese culinary traditions.

"Common Ground" Festival builds on previous editions of the festival, which hosted the Republic of Yemen in its first edition and the Republic of Iraq in its second. The initiative reflects the Ministry of Culture's ongoing efforts to explore global cultures, highlight points of connection with Saudi culture, and deliver diverse, interactive experiences that enable creative collaboration between Saudi artists and their counterparts worldwide. The festival also underscores the Ministry's commitment to strengthening international cultural exchange.

By PR Newswire

Ministry of Culture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

