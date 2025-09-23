Sama Sama Webull 2025: Gamified Investing App Lands in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 SEPTEMBER 2025 - Webull Malaysia, a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, has launched its nationwide campaign #SamaSamaWebull, aiming to make investing more accessible for Malaysians. The campaign addresses challenges many Malaysians face, including limited financial literacy, complex platforms, and perceived high costs, by offering low-cost and simplified tools that make entry into local and global markets more accessible and cost-effective, while providing a more rewarding investment experience for both seasoned investors and beginners through zero platform fees and 0% commission on Malaysia stocks.



Participants of #SamaSamaWebull have the chance to win prizes worth up to RM80,000 by downloading the Webull app from the App Store or Google Play and completing a series of simple tasks. These include registering an account, uploading a photo to the campaign website, opening a Webull account, and making a deposit of RM500 or RM2,000. Each completed task earns an entry into the prize draw. The total prize pool includes Tudor watches, a luxury stay at Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, iPhone 17, and other exciting rewards.



To bring the campaign closer to the community, Webull Malaysia is rolling out offline activations at MRT stations across Klang Valley from 18 August to 14 November. Residents visiting TRX (16 Aug – 16 Sept), Bukit Bintang (18 Sept – 17 Oct), and Pasar Seni (19 Oct – 14 Nov) can explore the Webull app firsthand and receive a RM5 Touch 'n Go reload PIN for immediate use.



"The #SamaSamaWebull campaign is designed to lower barriers to trading in a fun and engaging way, offering participants the chance to win exciting rewards. Supported by intuitive tools and real-time market data, the hands-on experience at offline activations allows Malaysians to discover how simple it is to start trading and empowers more people to take control of their financial futures," said Kenneth Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Webull Malaysia.



"To empower more Malaysians to kickstart their investment journey, Webull Malaysia is offering a special promotion running until December 2025, under which users can trade Malaysian stocks with zero commission and receive rewards of up to RM400, subject to terms and conditions," he added.



Webull Malaysia is a fully regulated digital broker that provides seamless access to global markets—including Malaysia, the US, Hong Kong, and China A-shares—all with zero platform fees. The platform also offers Shariah-compliant banking options, giving investors the flexibility to choose between conventional and Islamic channels, with real-time deposits for a smooth trading experience.



With simplicity, transparency, and security at its core, Webull is redefining how Malaysians access to global markets - making investing not just easier, but truly accessible for all. For more information, please visit www.webull.com.my, or follow Webull Malaysia on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.



https://www.webull.com.my/

