Webull Cuts Minimum ASX Trading Fee to $1

October 20, 2025 | 16:22
(0) user say
The reduction targets micro-investors, hinting that brokerage revenue models are migrating from ticket size to payment-for-order-flow and currency-spread alternatives.

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ('Webull Australia'), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), has today reduced ASX trading fees for CHESS-sponsored stocks to a minimum of $1.00, or 3-basis points. Australian and US ETF trades on the platform remain at $0 brokerage.

This move makes Webull Australia the lowest-cost CHESS-sponsored broker in Australia, and is being offered to all local users on a long-term basis.

The pricing structure for US share trading is also being simplified, moving to a minimum $1.00 for regular, extended, and overnight hours.

"This is a paradigm shift for CHESS-sponsored stockbroking in Australia. We are throwing down the gauntlet and setting a new benchmark in Australia to make share trading more inclusive for local traders and investors, regardless of trade size," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia."The benefit of being part of a profitable, NASDAQ-listed global broker is that, as was the case with our zero-dollar Australian and US ETF offering, these initiatives are announced as long-term measures to improve the investment landscape in Australia, and are not designed as short-term introductory offers. We're introducing competition that will benefit local investors in a market that is often looked upon globally as an expensive place to trade."

The new fee structure is available for all account types on the platform, including individual, SMSF, and trust accounts.

This new pricing scheme does not come at a cost to platform quality. Users will continue to have access to advanced features that typically attract monthly platform fees in Australia, including desktop trading, advanced charting, analyst ratings and real-time data, which are the result of Webull's continuous development of the platform, since its launch in 2017.

Learn more at https://www.webull.com.au/.

By PR Newswire

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Webull Webull Securities Australia CHESSsponsored stocks Share trading

