Saigon Technology marks AI-native engineering milestone at Sao Khue Awards 2026

Held since 2003 by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), the Sao Khue Awards are one of the most prestigious honours in Vietnam's IT industry. This year's edition took place on May 28 in Hanoi and introduced a new evaluation framework to assess the maturity, innovation, and practical impact of digital products and services.

For Saigon Technology, this year's recognition arrives at a particularly meaningful moment. Since 2012, the company has grown from a software development provider serving international clients into a global technology partner, with more than 400 engineers and over 850 successful projects delivered across North America, Australia, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The 2026 recognition is especially significant not just for the award itself, but also for the changing landscape of software development in the age of AI.

As AI rapidly reshapes the software industry, development cycles are becoming shorter, repetitive coding tasks are automated, and businesses are demanding faster delivery without compromising quality.

This transformation has created a new challenge for software companies: how to continue delivering value when AI can perform many technical tasks that once required extensive human effort.

Rather than viewing AI as a disruption, Saigon Technology has embraced it as an opportunity to evolve. The company has expanded beyond the traditional outsourcing model, positioning itself as an AI-native engineering partner that combines experienced software talent, AI-enhanced development processes, and large-scale product delivery expertise.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Nguyen Duc Minh, business development manager at Saigon Technology, said that AI is not replacing software engineers but transforming the way they work.

"We do not see AI as a threat. Instead, it enables engineers to work more effectively and focus on solving complex business challenges. Technology will continue to evolve, but our mission remains the same: helping clients build software faster, leaner, and smarter in the AI era," he said.

The market has already recognised this strategic direction. In the Top 10 ICT Vietnam 2025 rankings, Saigon Technology was named among the Top 2 Established Performers Providing AI Application Development Platforms, Top 2 Enterprises Providing Global Digital Services, and Top 6 Software Development & Application Companies.

The AI-native Custom Software Development category at Sao Khue 2026 recognises the core capability that Saigon Technology has built over the years: helping businesses design, build, and scale software solutions tailored to their unique needs.

This is not the company's first appearance at the Sao Khue Awards. Saigon Technology previously received Sao Khue Awards in both 2019 and 2020, highlighting the company's strong engineering foundation. This year's recognition reflects something broader: its ability to adapt, innovate, and continue creating value in an industry being transformed by AI.

Alongside technology achievements, Saigon Technology has also earned recognition for its workplace culture and commitment to talent development. The company received Great Place to Work Certification in 2022, 2023, and 2025, was named among the Best Workplaces in Vietnam and Best Workplaces in Asia in 2023, and was included in Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia in 2025.

"Each milestone reflects the collective effort of our people, our culture, and our commitment to continuous improvement. Sao Khue 2026 is a reminder of how far we have come, but more importantly, it inspires us to keep moving forward," Minh shared.

As Vietnam continues to strengthen position as a growing technology hub in the Asia-Pacific region, companies like Saigon Technology demonstrate how Vietnamese software firms can compete and thrive on the global stage.

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