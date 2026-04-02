Robo.ai CEO outlines capital optimization and business focus

DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear investors, partners, and friends:

Today, Robo.ai officially announced the implementation of a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares. As the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, I would like to take this opportunity to share candidly with you the strategic considerations behind this decision and to update you on our recent core business progress.

Strategic Restructuring: Optimizing Capital Structure and Reducing Net Debt This reverse stock split is a key component of the Company's proactive strategy to drive value realization. Currently, the Company's share price performance does not adequately reflect the preliminary results of our artificial intelligence transition and international expansion. Our genuine objective in implementing this reverse stock split is to eliminate compliance-related market noise, enabling the market to refocus on the Company's core fundamentals and business substance. Through this capital structure optimization, Robo.ai aims to enter the screening radar of mainstream global institutional investors and enhance the long-term liquidity and market position of our shares. To maximize the protection of existing shareholders' interests, fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. Furthermore, through recent corporate restructuring and the spin-off of debt-bearing subsidiaries, we are effectively reducing the Company's net debt levels, thereby establishing a solid capital platform for future business expansion and potential merger and acquisition initiatives.

Confronting Challenges: External Volatility Does Not Alter Steady Operational Resilience Although the recent complexities in international geopolitical dynamics and macroeconomic fluctuations have presented unforeseen impacts on the secondary market, Robo.ai's overall operations remain highly stable. Our global team has demonstrated strong operational resilience in navigating counter-cyclical environments, converting external pressures into internal execution momentum. At present, the Company has achieved tangible progress across key business lines, including data services, hardware distribution, and strategic restructuring, preliminarily forming a commercial closed loop to support future development.

Business Highlights: Multi-Threaded Progress and Phased Implementation of Commercial Closed Loop In the foundational artificial intelligence data services sector, our joint venture operations with DaBoss have expanded across multiple regions and established a preliminary business model. Building upon a secured order of 30,000 hours of data, the initial batch of data was officially delivered on February 26. This business currently focuses primarily on providing artificial intelligence training data support and data services related to smart devices and robotics. As a foundational capability within the artificial intelligence industry chain, our data business is continuously advancing cooperation with potential clients to provide solid support for the Company's future multi-business synergies. In terms of physical commercial operations, Robo.ai will expand its sales network coverage and sales revenue through the ongoing acquisition of a controlling stake in ChinaSky. ChinaSky has steadily conducted automobile sales operations in overseas markets and continues to advance its channel and network construction. This segment has generated actual sales and established a stable commercial operational foundation, and is expected to contribute tangible revenue and cash flow to the Company. This not only enhances the Company's counter-cyclical capabilities under the current macroeconomic environment but also provides concrete financial support for overall business expansion. ChinaSky also plans to share its first-quarter performance in the near future.

Investment and Ecosystem: Participating in Jidu Pre-Restructuring to Introduce Smart Vehicle Systems and Deepening Middle East Government-Enterprise Cooperation

Regarding strategic investments and ecosystem partnerships, relevant advancement efforts are proceeding in an orderly manner. The Company previously registered on December 19 of last year to participate in the pre-restructuring of Shanghai Jidu Automobile Co., Ltd., and its first creditors' meeting was subsequently successfully convened on January 12 of this year. The core objective of participating in this restructuring project is to introduce a well-regarded smart electric vehicle product platform, strengthen the Company's capabilities in the smart mobility sector, and promote the deployment of related products in overseas markets. Concurrently, Robo.ai is actively advancing discussions with relevant government entities and partners in the Middle East region, covering areas such as smart mobility, unmanned systems, smart logistics, and city-level applications. Such cooperation aims to translate policy support into specific scenario implementations and potential commercial orders, and is currently progressing steadily according to our established directions.

Future Outlook: Financial Transparency and Continuous Communication At present, our audit and finance teams are fully engaged in preparing the annual financial report for the 2025 fiscal year. We expect to formally issue the relevant earnings announcement within the next month to disclose the Company's financial performance to the market. The phased progress we have achieved across our various business lines will also be communicated to you in accordance with compliance disclosure. Thank you for your continued trust and support for Robo.ai during these complex and dynamic market conditions. We will continue to drive the comprehensive realization of long-term value through steadfast execution and consistent performance.