Robo.ai completes first Middle East data collection deliveries

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), a technology company developing a global artificial intelligence machine economy platform, today announced that following the execution of data collection services related agreement with DaBoss.AI Inc. ("DaBoss") earlier this month, the parties have successfully completed the initial collection and delivery of intelligent data in the Middle East.

As the artificial intelligence sector accelerates its transition from large language models to embodied AI, the acquisition of high-quality, real-world physical interaction data has emerged as a structural challenge for the industry. Consequently, the demand for authentic training data regarding robotic manipulation and locomotion is experiencing rapid growth. Against this industry backdrop, this delivery validates the Company's data production system, which leverages Dubai's strategic position as a data hub. Furthermore, this milestone signifies that the Company has established the operational capability to execute commercial deliveries at scale in the future.

Luna Zhang, Co-founder of DaBoss.AI, commented that in the field of AI intelligence, the efficiency of physical interaction data acquisition directly correlates with the speed of model iteration. She noted that the timely delivery of this initial batch of intelligent data collection in the Middle East demonstrates that the global distributed data production loop established through this partnership possesses substantive delivery capabilities. She added that this achievement provides deterministic data asset assurance for continuous model training on both a global and localized basis.